The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. A battle between the bottom two teams in the AFC East is on tap for Sunday as the New York Jets (2-4) host a Miami Dolphins team seeking its first victory through five games in their 2026 campaign. The NFL Week 7 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. We're looking here at the pricing at Kalshi, where you can make predictions on any of Sunday's games. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for all the information you need, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. Before you make any trades, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state, and if you don't know how prediction markets work, we have the guidance you are looking for.

Dolphins vs. Jets Kalshi markets

Dolphins to win: $0.33

Jets to win: $0.68

Jets to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 39.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Dolphins to win: $0.33

If Miami is going to win a game this season, this is one fans probably had circled on the calendar as a possibility. The Dolphins are in rebuild mode but have a veteran quarterback in Malik Willis, who has thrown for 849 yards and rushed for 186. However, the offense is tied for last in the NFL in scoring at just 14 points per game. The Dolphins also have eight giveaways, double the Jets' four, so avoiding mistakes will be a priority. Miami is 10-2 against the Jets since 2020, with New York winning home meetings in 2022 and 2024. The Dolphins won 34-10 in New York last season. Still, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Miami winning in just 26% of its simulations.

A Miami win is trading at $0.33 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 33% probability in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Jets to win: $0.68

New York was competitive with the Patriots in Week 6, with Geno Smith throwing for 252 yards in a 26-19 loss. The Jets defense, which ranks 11th in yards allowed (308 per game) and gives up 20.3 points per game (eighth), recovered two fumbles in the game. They are plus-4 in turnover margin while Miami is minus-4. The hosts also could be getting running back Breece Hall back from injury, and Garrett Wilson gives Smith a steady option. The wideout has 418 receiving yards and three TDs, with six of his 35 receptions going for more than 20 yards. New York is tied for fifth with 17 sacks, five by 2026 second overall pick David Bailey, and Willis has been taken down 14 times. The SportsLine model has New York winning in 74% of its simulations.

Shares on a Jets victory are trading at $0.68 each at Kalshi, with the $0.68 price equating to a 68% probability in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Jets to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Miami hasn't lost a game by fewer than five points yet, with three of the five losses by at least two touchdowns. Both of New York's victories have been by at least five, with a 13-point win against a Titans team that just won its first game and a 17-12 win against the Browns. Miami turned the ball over three more times in its 31-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 5. The Jets average 4.7 more points per game than the Dolphins and give up 6.1 fewer. Miami has played all three teams that are currently undefeated, losing by five to Minnesota, 14 to Kansas City and 21 to the 49ers. The model has the Jets winning by more than 4.5 points in 62% of its simulations, with the pick earning an 'A' grade.

On Kalshi, the Jets winning by five or more points is trading at $0.50, while Miami losing by fewer than 4.5 points or winning outright trades at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 39.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

The teams allow almost 47 points per game combined and while Miami is the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, the Jets can move the ball. If Hall is back, they will be even more potent. He has 163 yards in three games after putting up 1,065 in 2025. If he has a setback, Braelon Allen is a solid fill-in, as he leads the team with 314 rushing yards and has scored twice. Smith has been efficient at quarterback, completing almost 69% of his passes, throwing for seven TDs with just one interception. Ollie Gordon has had some positive moments filling in for injured Miami star De'Von Achane, with the running back posting 236 yards (5.0 per carry) and three touchdowns.

The Dolphins and Jets combining to score 40 points or more is trading at $0.49 on Kalshi, and the game coming in at fewer than 39.5 points is trading at $0.52. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

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