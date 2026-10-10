Texas vs. Oklahoma is one of the biggest rivalries in college football and to celebrate, you can use this DraftKings Predictions bonus offer to earn $25 in Predictions Dollars after you've made a $5+ trade if either team scores a point. Kickoff for the Red River Showdown is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Dallas. Claim your DraftKings Predictions promo code here:

DraftKings Predictions currently lists Texas to win at 78%, while Oklahoma to win is 29%. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings Predictions bonus offer

Promo Code Just click here Texas vs. Oklahoma Bonus Trade $5+ on Oklahoma vs. Texas, get up $25 Predictions Dollars if either team scores a point, or the game ends Qualifying Action Make a cash trade of $5+ on Texas vs. Oklahoma Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where DK Predictions operates* Minimum Age 18+

*Excludes ME & NH. Visit the DraftKings Predictions Availability page for market availability information in each state.

This offer exclusively applies to the Texas vs. Oklahoma college football game on Saturday, Oct. 5. Once you've registered a DraftKings account and trade $5 or more on Oklahoma vs. Texas, you'll be awarded $25 Predictions Dollars once either team has scored a point, or if the game reaches its conclusion. See terms and conditions for further details.

Texas vs. Oklahoma predictions

The Red River Showdown dates all the way back to 1900, and we'll see Texas and Oklahoma battle on the gridiron for the 122nd time on Saturday. Texas is off to a perfect 4-0 start to the season and is the top-ranked team in college football, while Oklahoma is unranked after a 2-2 start. Texas has won three of its last four head-to-head matchups with Oklahoma and leads the series 65-51-5.

Last year, Texas prevailed 23-6 over Oklahoma in the annual rivalry game. The Texas defense stood tall in that matchup, forcing three turnovers and limiting Oklahoma to only 258 yards of offense. It was the third time in four years that the Texas defense limited Oklahoma to under seven points. Texas also outrushed Oklahoma 136-48 in that matchup, and that win in the trenches was a driving force in the victory.

The Oklahoma run defense has been relatively stout in 2026, allowing only 112.5 yards per game on the ground. However, Oklahoma has only averaged 99 yards per game rushing. Trade $5 on Texas vs. Oklahoma and get $25 Predictions Dollars if either team scores a point by signing up for DraftKings Predictions here:

Responsible risk management at DraftKings Predictions

18+. Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or visit: NCPG | Kindbridge | Birches Health | Evive

Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per customer in OK or TX. Opt-in req. Trade $5+ on any market for the Texas v. Oklahoma game on 10/10/26. When either team scores a point or the game ends, whichever occurs first, max. $25 issued as Predictions Dollars, which are site credits that are non-withdrawable, single-use, not redeemable for cash, and expire in 1 year. Ends at kick off on 10/10/26. Terms: predictions.draftkings.com/en/promos.