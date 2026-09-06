The all-new DraftKings Predictions promo code allows new customers to earn a $200 trading bonus after trading $5. Week 1 of the college football season continues on Sunday with two marquee matchups at 7:30 p.m. ET: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin. Claim your DraftKings Predictions promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code

Promo Code Just click here Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 in Predictions Dollars Qualifying Action Make a first-time cash trade of $5+ Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where DK Predictions operates *Excludes ME & NH Minimum Age 18+

*Bonus credits are awarded in 4 allotments, non-withdrawable, expire after 1 year and require click-to-claim every 7 days

Sunday college football trading preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter the new season with championship aspirations. Notre Dame returns several key starters, including quarterback CJ Carr, who completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Notre Dame also returns experience on a defense that gave up just 17.6 points per game a season ago. Wisconsin, meanwhile, struggled mightily on offense in 2025, averaging just 12.8 points per contest. The Badgers will turn to Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph to lead their offense. Sunday's showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Pete Golding era is set to begin when the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels take on the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals in Nashville. Golding led the Rebels to two victories in the College Football Playoffs last season following the departure of Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss' offense is headlined by quarterback Trinidiad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. Louisville also features a productive running back in Isaac Brown, who led the nation with 8.8 yards per carry last season. Trade $5, get $200 bonus for college football by signing up for DraftKings Predictions here:

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