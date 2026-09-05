The newest DraftKings Predictions promo code allows new customers to earn a $200 trading bonus after trading $5. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Saturday with multiple ranked teams in action, including No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings Predictions promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code

Promo Code Just click here Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 in Predictions Dollars Qualifying Action Make a first-time cash trade of $5+ Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where DK Predictions operates *Excludes ME & NH Minimum Age 18+

*Bonus credits are awarded in 4 allotments, non-withdrawable, expire after 1 year and require click-to-claim every 7 days

Saturday college football trading preview

The Week 1 college football schedule continues with a loaded slate on Saturday, including No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET. Oregon has its sights set on a national championship run this season, and it enters the campaign led by star quarterback Dante Moore. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, as Oregon reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Moore is a first-team preseason All-American and a Heisman Trophy contender. Boise State gave Oregon a challenge two years ago, with the Ducks ultimately escaping in a 37-34 final. Oregon has won 38 straight non-conference home games since Boise State beat the Ducks in 2008.

Saturday night brings No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET, as LSU head coach Lane Kiffin makes his debut. His offense will be led by transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who headlines the highest-ranked transfer portal class in the country. Clemson had nine players selected in the NFL draft, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is being replaced by fourth-year signal caller Christopher Vizzina. Trade $5, get $200 bonus for college football by signing up for DraftKings Predictions here:

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