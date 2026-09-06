The newest DraftKings Predictions promo code allows new customers to earn a $200 trading bonus after trading $5. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Sunday with Washington vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup at 4 p.m. ET. Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ole Miss vs. Louisville are both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings Predictions promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code

Promo Code Just click here Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 in Predictions Dollars Qualifying Action Make a first-time cash trade of $5+ Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where DK Predictions operates *Excludes ME & NH Minimum Age 18+

*Bonus credits are awarded in 4 allotments, non-withdrawable, expire after 1 year and require click-to-claim every 7 days

Sunday college football trading preview

The Apple Cup has been a tradition in college football since 1900 and the Washington Huskies will host the Washington State Cougars for the 118th edition of this in-state rivalry game on Sunday. The Huskies won last year's matchup 59-24 and hold a 77-34-6 advantage in the all-time series. However, Washington State has won two of the last three meetings in Seattle.

Then the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. It's the second time that the home of the Packers has hosted a Division I college football matchup, with Wisconsin upsetting No. 5 LSU 16-14 at Lambeau Field in 2016. Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 season in 2025, while Wisconsin went 4-8.

In another high-profile matchup at an NFL stadium the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will take on the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Pete Goulding guided Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals as an interim coach last season and takes over on a full-time basis in 2026. Meanwhile, Louisville alum Jeff Brohm has led the Cardinals to at least nine wins in his first three seasons at the helm. Trade $5, get $200 bonus for college football by signing up for DraftKings Predictions here:

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