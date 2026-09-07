The all-new DraftKings Predictions promo code allows new customers to earn a $200 trading bonus after trading $5. Week 1 of the college football season will conclude on Monday with a matchup between No. 19 SMU and Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings Predictions promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code

Promo Code Just click here Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 in Predictions Dollars Qualifying Action Make a first-time cash trade of $5+ Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where DK Predictions operates *Excludes ME & NH Minimum Age 18+

*Bonus credits are awarded in 4 allotments, non-withdrawable, expire after 1 year and require click-to-claim every 7 days

Monday college football trading preview

Florida State is coming off a 34-17 win against New Mexico State in Week 0. Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 27 passing, while also recording 30 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts. Running back Osumane Kromah recorded a game-high 115 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts.

SMU finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 (6-2 ACC) record, which was capped off by a 24-19 win against Arizona in the Holiday Bowl in January. Quarterback Kevin Jennings will resume the starting role for the third consecutive season, having thrown for 3,641 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 300 of 454 passing, while also recording 55 yards and four touchdowns on 71 rushing attempts, last season. The Mustangs ranked fifth among ACC teams in total offense with 416.9 yards per game, fourth in scoring offense with 32.2 points per game, 11th in total defense with 395.1 yards allowed per game and third in scoring defense with 20.5 points allowed per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that SMU is trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while Florida State is trading at $0.48 to lose by two or less points or win outright. Trade $5, get $200 bonus for college football by signing up for DraftKings Predictions here:

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