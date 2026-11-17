The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils will host the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini in college basketball on Tuesday, and this nationally televised matchup is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and both teams are off to a 3-1 start to the season. Illinois forward David Mirkovic will miss Tuesday's clash due to injury. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has several listed college basketball prediction markets for Duke vs. Illinois on Tuesday. Duke to win is priced at $0.76 per share, which equates to a 76% win probability. Meanwhile, Illinois is priced at $0.25 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 163.5 points trading at $0.53 per share and fewer than 163.5 points trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on Illinois vs. Duke here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Duke vs. Illinois prices (via Kalshi)

Duke vs. Illinois winner Duke $0.76 per share, Illinois $0.25 per share Duke vs. Illinois points 163.5 total points to be scored (More $0.53, Less $0.48) Duke vs. Illinois margin Duke to win by more than 7.5 (YES $0.50, NO $0.51)

Illinois vs. Duke preview

This was nearly a Final Four matchup a season ago, but Duke fell apart late against UConn in the Elite Eight and fell short of making the national semifinals for a second year in a row and a 19th time in program history. However, the Blue Devils welcomed back several key contributors from that team with designs on making a deeper run in 2027, including Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr and Caleb Foster, while also adding one of the nation's best recruiting classes. They're off to a 3-1 start after suffering a loss to Michigan State in Wisconsin last week.

Meanwhile, Illinois also welcomed back several key contributors from their Final Four team, but they're down All-American David Mirkovic and shooting specialist Jake Davis due to injury. Andrej Stojakovic is carrying the scoring load (22.3 ppg) with Mirkovic out, and true freshman Quentin Coleman is playing the Keaton Wagler role from a season ago. Illinois is also 3-1, with its lone loss coming at Texas Tech last Tuesday as well. Trade on Illinois vs. Duke here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Duke vs. Illinois picks, prediction

Duke to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.50 per share)

"This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn. But without preseason All-American David Mirkovic and 3-point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense," SportsLine college basketball expert Eric Cohen said. "The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one and they'll get it at home by double-digits." Trade on Duke vs. Illinois here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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