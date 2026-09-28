The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Chicago Bears (1-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices Chicago at $0.35 per share to upset Philadelphia. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum to start. Keenum to throw for 175+ yards against Philadelphia is trading at $0.46 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bears lost Williams in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. The Eagles are coming off wins against the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans in their first two games of the 2026 season.

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Eagles vs. Bears picks, player props

Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 25+ rushing yards ($0.50)

D'Andre Swift (Bears): 15+ receiving yards ($0.44)

Saquon Barkley (Eagles): Fewer than 70+ rushing yards ($0.48)

Coltson Loveland (Bears): Fewer than 25+ receiving yards ($0.40)

Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 25+ rushing yards ($0.50)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is averaging 31.0 rushing yards per game in his first two appearances.

Hurts recorded 46 yards on seven attempts in Week 1 and 16 yards on five attempts in Week 2.

The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for more than 200 yards in each of his first two games, but has yet to score a rushing touchdown.

Chicago is averaging 126.3 rushing yards allowed per game, which ranks 23rd among NFL teams.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Hurts will record 27.3 rushing yards on average against the Bears.

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D'Andre Swift (Bears): 15+ receiving yards ($0.44)

D'Andre Swift has been one of the brightest spots for the Bears' offense through two games.

Swift recorded 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts in Week 1 and five receptions for 54 yards in Week 2.

The former Georgia standout has exceeded his receiving yards market in five of his last six games when his team isn't favored and facing an opponent with a winning record, as the undefeated Eagles are considered to be a six-point favorite, averaging 32.4 receiving yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Swift will record 19.5 receiving yards on average against the Bears.

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Saquon Barkley (Eagles): Fewer than 70+ rushing yards ($0.48)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was limited to just nine yards on four attempts after experiencing a stinger during Philadelphia's Week 2 win against the Titans.

Barkley will play in Monday's game after he was excluded from the Eagles' latest injury report.

The former All-Pro running back has recorded fewer than his projected rushing yards market in six of his last eight road games, averaging 64.4 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Barkley will record 56.3 yards on average against the Bears.

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Coltson Loveland (Bears): Fewer than 25+ receiving yards ($0.41)

Bears tight end Coltson Loveland was predicted to be one of the NFL's most productive tight ends, but is off to a slow start in 2026.

Loveland has been limited to just one reception for three yards on five targets after recording 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season.

The former Michigan standout has recorded fewer yards than his projected market in five of his last eight games against teams with the Eagles' defensive scheme.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Loveland will record 18.9 receiving yards on average against the Bears.

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