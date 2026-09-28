The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus with a $10 deposit. The Chicago Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are trading at $0.64 per share to beat the Bears, who are trading at $0.37 per share. More than 41.5 combined points for Eagles vs. Bears is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Three prediction markets drill further into Monday's matchup. Philadelphia winning by one to six points is priced at $0.35 per share. Saquon Barkley finishing with fewer than 60 rushing yards checks in at $0.39 per share, while Colston Loveland scoring a touchdown is available at $0.19. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Bears vs. Eagles

Eagles to win by 1-6 points ($0.35 per share)

Saquon Barkley: Fewer than 59.5 rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Colston Loveland: Anytime touchdown ($0.19 per share)

Eagles to win by 1-6 points ($0.35 per share)

Philadelphia hasn't exactly spent September putting opponents away early. The Eagles survived Washington by two points, then left Tennessee with a four-point victory after another game remained unresolved into the closing minutes. Hurts was sharper through the air in Week 2, throwing for 264 yards, and Smith broke loose for 117 receiving yards. Yet, Philadelphia's first two wins have both required four quarters. That makes another narrow result easy to envision.

Chicago's two-game sample is harder to decipher. The Bears followed their 59-point opener with only three points against Minnesota, and Williams' absence leaves the quarterback assignment another variable heading into Monday. SportsLine's forecast used for this matchup has the Eagles winning 22-19. That's a three-point difference, landing directly inside Polymarket's one-to-six-point Philadelphia range. The Eagles winning by one to six points is priced at $0.35 per share. Trade on Bears-Eagles here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Saquon Barkley (PHI | RB), fewer than 59.5 rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Barkley's Week 2 workload looked nothing like his opener. He ran 15 times for 83 yards against Washington, then carried only four times for nine yards at Tennessee after leaving with a stinger and later returning. Tank Bigsby handled 13 attempts in the same game. That doesn't mean Philadelphia is moving away from Barkley, but it does show the Eagles have another back they're willing to use when the situation calls for it.

SportsLine expects the split to remain relevant on Monday. Barkley is listed for 56.3 rushing yards, while Bigsby lands at 35. Hurts adds another 31 on the ground in the current forecast. Philadelphia can still feature Barkley around the goal line without building the entire rushing attack around 20-plus carries. Trade on Bears-Eagles here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Colston Loveland (CHI | TE), anytime touchdown ($0.19 per share)

Loveland has barely appeared in the box score through two games. He went without a reception in Chicago's opener, then caught one pass for three yards against Minnesota. Williams' absence guarantees a different quarterback setup on Monday, whether Chicago turns to Bagent or Keenum. The 6-foot-6 Loveland gives either quarterback a large target in the middle of the field when the pocket starts tightening.

SportsLine expects his involvement to rise. Loveland is forecast for 3.2 receptions and 38 yards, both sizable jumps from what he's produced so far in 2026. His 0.24 receiving-touchdown figure is also the best among Chicago's primary pass catchers on the current SportsLine board. That doesn't guarantee a breakout, but it puts him firmly back into the offensive mix. Polymarket prices Loveland to score a touchdown at $0.19 per share. Trade on Bears-Eagles here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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