The Eagles are off to a 1-0 start to the year after a closer than expected win over Washington in Week 1, and they now hit the road to visit the Titans in Nashville. The Titans fell to the Jets 23-10, kicking off Robert Saleh's tenure with a loss. Philadelphia is trying to revamp its offense after that side of the ball was a rollercoaster in 2025, and Jalen Hurts kicked off 2026 with three touchdown passes, two of which went to Dallas Goedert. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20. The Eagles are trading at $0.75 per share to win at Kalshi. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has analyzed this Eagles vs. Titans matchup ahead of Week 2, which is a big help for making NFL trades at top prediction market apps like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog Predict. Ahead of this Week 2 matchup, we'll share three NFL trades available to those in prediction market legal states, including a margin of victory pick and a pair of player statistics. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets before locking in your football predictions. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Eagles vs. Titans picks, predictions

Eagles vs. Titans: Saquon Barkley 1+ touchdowns ($0.50 per share) — Kalshi

Eagles vs. Titans: Philadelphia to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.47 per share) — Underdog Predict

Eagles vs. Titans: Tennessee more than 162.5 total passing yards ($0.47 per share) — Polymarket

Saquon Barkley 1+ touchdowns ($50 per share)

Barkley is one of the top running backs in the NFL, and since joining the Eagles in 2024, he's scored 24 regular season touchdowns. He was held out of the end zone in Week 1, rushing for 83 yards on 15 carries while Hurts tossed three touchdowns in the win over Washington. The Titans allowed two rushing touchdowns last week, and even with Hurts' arm and legs as a threat in the red zone, Barkley has scored in more games than not for Philadelphia.

Kalshi prices Barkley to score at least one touchdown at $0.49 per share. Barkley not scoring is trading at $0.61 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Eagles vs. Titans: Philadelphia to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.47 per share)

Philadelphia had a 14-3 lead at one point last week, but it escaped with a two-point win over Washington that was aided by the Commanders being unable to connect on a 2-point conversion with 1:01 to go. The Eagles are trying to reestablish themselves as a true NFC powerhouse, and their Week 2 opponent, the Titans, is going through a rebuilding phase under a new coaching staff. The SportsLine model projects a thorough Eagles win, as they win by more than 7.5 points in nearly 60% of simulations.

Underdog Predict prices Philadelphia to win by eight or more points at $0.47 per share. Tennessee losing by seven or fewer points, or winning outright, is $0.54. Trade on the NFL here with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Titans more than 162.5 total passing yards ($0.47 per share)

There are also markets specifically for Titans quarterback Cam Ward, but this market is intriguing in case of a potential injury or benching. Ward, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, had just 140 yards last week in a loss to the Jets, and he and the Titans now face a tough Eagles defense that gave up just 164 passing yards last week. The Titans likely will be throwing quite a bit here, especially if they fall behind early.

Underdog Predict prices more than 162.5 total Titans passing yards at $0.47 per share, while the Titans passing for 162 or fewer yards on Sunday is $0.54 per share.

Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.