Sports fans who want to make trades on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8 can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps for Commanders vs. Eagles. These NFC East teams are struggling through difficult seasons, with Philadelphia 2-5 and Washington 1-4-1, and both need wins. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on first touchdown scorer markets for Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Commanders vs. Eagles first touchdown scorer markets

Commanders first touchdown pick: Rachaad White ($0.15)

The Eagles have allowed 131.4 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the league. Washington should be able to have plenty of success on the ground, and White should have chances to find the end zone. White has touchdowns in two of his last three games. White scoring the first touchdown is trading for $0.15 per share on Kalshi. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Eagles first touchdown pick: Dallas Goedert ($0.08)

Goedert should once again be backup quarterback Tanner McKee's safety blanket on Sunday. Injuries have ravaged the Philadelphia offense, but the veteran tight end has 11 catches for 109 yards over the last two games. He also caught two touchdowns against Washington in Week 1. Goedert scoring the first touchdown is trading for $0.08 per share on Kalshi.

Make trades on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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