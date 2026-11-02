The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Commanders will host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will be without several key playmakers tonight, including quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring). Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi gives the Commanders a 71% chance to defeat the Eagles, who sit at 30%. Jayden Daniels reaching 225 passing yards checks in at 34%, while Tanner McKee reaching 200 yards sits at 51%.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Commanders vs. Eagles picks, predictions, props

Commanders to win by six points or more: 51% chance (Yes $0.52, No $0.49)

51% chance (Yes $0.52, No $0.49) Jayden Daniels, 225+ passing yards: 34% chance (Yes $0.37, No $0.68)

34% chance (Yes $0.37, No $0.68) Tanner McKee, fewer than 200 passing yards: No on McKee 200+ ($0.50 per No share; $0.53 per Yes share)

Commanders to win by six points or more ($0.52 per share)

Washington nearly erased a 20-point deficit at San Francisco before falling 23-17 on October 19. Jayden Daniels completed 29 of 40 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but the Commanders couldn't finish the comeback. They return from their bye without Terry McLaurin, whose torn patellar tendon ended his season. Washington also lost its September trip to Philadelphia 24-22, failing on a late two-point conversion.

The Eagles arrive after a 38-21 loss to Dallas, which rushed for 204 yards. Tanner McKee threw for 211 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted once. Saquon Barkley contributed 62 rushing yards on seven carries, and Philadelphia allowed 416 total yards. Washington has home field for the rematch. SportsLine forecasts a 26-18 Washington win. Kalshi puts a Washington win by six or more at 51%, with Yes at $0.52 and No at $0.49. Trade on Commanders-Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Jayden Daniels, 225+ passing yards ($0.37 per share)

Daniels' 300-yard performance against the 49ers was his first game above 200 passing yards this season. Washington managed just 53 rushing yards, leaving Daniels to carry the offense through the air. Chig Okonkwo finished with 69 receiving yards, Treylon Burks gained 66 on four receptions, and Stefon Diggs added 44 yards and a touchdown. Rachaad White caught a nine-yard touchdown, too. Washington scored 14 unanswered points after falling behind 23-3, with Daniels throwing both touchdowns.

His first meeting with Philadelphia went differently. Daniels threw for 164 yards on 18 completions with two touchdowns in September, and the Eagles held on for a victory. He also rushed for 31 yards on five carries that afternoon. The two performances offer contrasting examples of his passing workload. SportsLine's prop projection calls for 248.1 yards, while Kalshi gives Daniels a 34% chance to reach 225. Yes costs $0.37 per share and No $0.68. Trade on Commanders-Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tanner McKee, fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.50 per share)

Two starts have given McKee plenty of work since Jalen Hurts went on injured reserve. He completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards against Carolina, then went 23 of 35 for 211 yards in Monday's 38-21 loss to Dallas. McKee threw a touchdown without an interception against Carolina; Dallas intercepted him once. The Panthers also sacked him three times, compared with two by the Cowboys.

Philadelphia has relied on different receivers from week to week. DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 75 yards against Carolina, while rookie Makai Lemon led the team with seven catches for 67 against Dallas. Dallas Goedert added five receptions for 48 yards Monday. Kalshi prices No on McKee reaching 200 yards at $0.50, versus $0.53 for Yes. SportsLine's DFS projections call for 177 passing yards for McKee, while Kalshi prices fewer than 200 yards at $0.50 per No share. Trade on Commanders-Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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