The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) will host their annual Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium against the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Cowboys are coming off a 51-30 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and have won two of their last three games. The Eagles upset the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16, on Sunday, ending a seven-game losing streak. Kalshi prices the Cowboys at $0.80 per share to win outright at home. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability for Dallas to win.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, predictions

Cowboys to win by nine or more points ($0.51)

More than 48.5 points YES ($0.49)

Prop pick #1: Cowboys to win by nine or more points ($0.51)

Kalshi probability: 51%

The Cowboys are coming off their highest-scoring total of the season in a 51-30 home win against the Titans. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 28 of 33 passing, while also scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III earned his first win as a starter in Sunday's 19-16 victory against the Steelers. Milton, who spent the 2025 season with the Cowboys as Prescott's backup, threw for 141 yards on 11 of 21 passing, while Saquon Barkley recorded 75 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Cowboys will beat the Eagles, 32-23, on Thursday.

The Cowboys are trading at $0.51 per share to win outright by nine or more points at home, while the Eagles are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by eight or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: More than 48.5 points ($0.49)

Kalshi probability: 49%

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses but have struggled defensively throughout the season. Dallas ranks third among NFL teams in scoring offense with 30.6 points per game and 29th among 32 teams in scoring defense with 28.4 points allowed per game.

The Eagles offense has been marred by injuries, as quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve after five games after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. Philadelphia ranks last among NFL teams in scoring offense with 16.7 points per game and 21st in scoring defense with 23.7 points allowed per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a combined score of 55 points, with a simulation average over probability of 60.0%, a moderate lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 51.7%.

The Eagles and Cowboys combining to score 49 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 48 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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