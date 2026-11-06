College football fans who want to make predictions on college football Week 10 can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus once they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Friday night brings an American Athletic Conference battle in Greenville, N.C. as East Carolina (4-4, 2-2 AAC) hosts South Florida (6-2, 2-2). USF beat UAB 30-10 last Saturday, while ECU got past Temple 17-9. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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East Carolina vs. South Florida prediction markets at Kalshi

East Carolina to win: $0.54

South Florida to win: $0.47

ECU to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes: $0.53, No. $0.48

More than 40.5 points: Yes: $0.47, No. $0.54

East Carolina to win: $0.54

The Pirates rebounded from consecutive overtime losses to UAB and Memphis by beating Temple last week. Other than those heartbreakers, ECU suffered a rout at the hands of Alabama to open the season and a three-point loss to Appalachian State. ECU outgained the Owls by more than 100 yards, and TJ Engleman Jr. rushed for 107 yards and a score as the Pirates rushed for 222. Mitch Griffis threw for 130 yards and an interception. USF's offense averages just 314.6 yards per game, last in the AAC, while the Pirates are 10th in the 14-team league at 351.0. The Pirates win in 49% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

An ECU victory is trading for $0.54 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 54% probability in the latest USF vs. ECU odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

South Florida to win: $0.47

USF's offense hasn't looked great but the Bulls average 27 points per game, more than the 24 that ECU scores per contest. The Bulls returned two fumbles for touchdowns in last week's victory, with CJ Hicks causing both for two of his four sacks in the game. South Florida held the Blazers to 177 yards and had a massive 191-17 edge in rushing yards. Quarterbacks Luke Kromenhoek and Michael Van Buren Jr. completed eight of just 12 attempts between them for 46 yards, and Kromenhoek was USF's top rusher with 92 yards. USF and UAB allow the fewest yards in the AAC, with both at 306.6, while ECU is third at 336.4. The Bulls are plus-5 in turnover margin, while the hosts are minus-2. USF prevails in 51% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, a USF win is priced at $0.47 per share. That price equates to a 47% probability in the latest South Florida vs. East Carolina odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

ECU to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes: $0.53, No. $0.48

Both defenses can stop opponents, while the Pirates move the ball better on offense. The Bulls score more because of the takeaways, but only the service academies and Rice pass for fewer yards in the conference. The Pirates had a 14-3 lead on UAB last week before it all went wrong, and the final margin included the go-ahead TD and an interception return for another on ECU's overtime possession. They also had a 16-3 halftime lead against Memphis before giving up 30 points in the second half. The USF offense doesn't score a lot, and the SportsLine model has East Carolina winning by more than 1.5 points in 53% of its simulations.

This result trades at $0.53 per share on Kalshi while USF losing by fewer than 1.5 points or winning outright is priced at $0.48 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 40.5 points: Yes: $0.47, No. $0.54

Both teams are built more to play defense, but they combine for 51 points per game and the model's projected score gets real close to that number. The teams combine for more than 39.5 points in 67.3% of its simulations, earning the pick an 'A' grade. USF has scored 59 points over its past two games, while ECU is averaging 24 over its past four, topping 28 twice. USF running back D.J. Crowther (578 yards, 7 TDs) and ECU counterpart Engleman (689 yards, 5 TDs) will be among the best players on the field Saturday, but the model is still projecting points.

Kalshi is offering Yes on more than 40.5 points for $0.47 per share, while the team to combine for fewer than 40.5 is $0.54 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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