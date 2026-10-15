The East Carolina Pirates head into Birmingham, Ala. to take on the UAB Blazers on Thursday night in an American Athletic Conference matchup in Week 7 of the 2026 college football season. East Carolina (3-2, 1-0 AAC) defeated Rice 28-12 on Saturday for its third consecutive win, while UAB (3-3, 1-1) fell to conference co-leader Memphis 38-13 on the same day. Ahead of Thursday night's 7:30 ET conference battle, we'll look at the prediction markets available at Kalshi and the top prediction market bonuses available to new users for ECU vs. UAB. We will reveal insights for ECU vs. UAB from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

East Carolina vs. UAB prediction markets at Kalshi

East Carolina to win: $0.64

UAB to win: $0.37

East Carolina to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

East Carolina to win: $0.64

The Pirates lost to Alabama and Appalachian State to start the season but have since beaten Old Dominion, N.C. Central and Rice. ECU has relied on running back TJ Engleman Jr., who has rushed for at least 99 yards in each of the three victories, including a season-high 136 last week. Quarterback Emory Williams completed just 19 of 31 passes but threw for 143, rushed for 23 and accounted for two TDs against the Owls. The SportsLine model has the Pirates winning on Friday in 70% of simulations.

An East Carolina victory is trading at $0.64 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 64% probability in the ECU vs. UAB odds.

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UAB to win: $0.37

The Blazers opened with a loss to Illinois and also dropped a six-point decision to Louisiana before falling to Memphis last week. Their victories are against Louisiana-Monroe, Navy and Samford. UAB has a strong running game and was only outgained 394-310 in total yards against Memphis, posting 179 on the ground, but turned the ball over three times. Running back Rod Robinson II has rushed for 403 yards, and backfield mate Bam McReynolds has 316 rushing yards and four TDs. The Blazers have the best overall defense in the AAC (316.8 yards per game) and are second in FBS against the pass, allowing 126 passing yards per game. UAB is winning in 30% of the model's simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on UAB to win at $0.37 per share. That $0.37 price equates to a 37% probability in the latest East Carolina vs. UAB odds.

Sign up now to make trades on ECU vs. UAB and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

East Carolina to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Blazers defense is good, but so is ECU's, as the Pirates sit second in the conference in total yards allowed per game (319.4). They yield 22.6 points per game, fourth in the AAC, while UAB allows 25.8 (eighth). Both teams are in the bottom half in scoring offense, with East Carolina averaging 2.6 more points per contest (24.8-22.2). UAB allows 190.2 rushing yards per game while ECU's offense averages 179.5 on the ground, so Engleman and fellow running backs Ashton Gray (170 yards) and Michael Allen (96, TD) will see a lot of work. The SportsLine model has the Pirates winning by more than 4.5 points in 63% of its simulations.

You can trade on ECU to win by more than 4.5 points for $0.50 at Kalshi. The Blazers to lose by fewer than 4.5, or win outright, is priced at $0.51 per share.

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More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

These teams don't score a ton of points, and the model has the teams combining for fewer than 48.5 in 51.6% of its simulations. Three of East Carolina's five games have gone above this number in combined points, while three of UAB's have done the same. The defenses have been the best units for both sides, but neither has been great in the red zone. UAB has allowed its opponents to score points on 100% of their trips inside the 20-yard line (135th in FBS) and ECU has yielded a score on 94.1% of red-zone trips (125th).

These teams scoring more than 47.5 combined points is $0.53 at Kalshi, while the teams to fall short of that number is $0.48.

Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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