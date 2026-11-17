The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 12 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with a MACtion matchup between Eastern Michigan (4-6) and Western Michigan (7-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Western Michigan has won three of its last five games and is on a two-game winning streak. Eastern Michigan is currently facing a three-game losing skid. Western Michigan is trading at $0.86 per share to win on Kalshi, while Eastern Michigan to win is trading at $0.15 per share. The $0.86 price per share equates to an 86% probability for Western Michigan to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks, predictions

Pick #1: Western Michigan to win by 15 or more points

Kalshi probability: 50%

Western Michigan is coming off a 42-14 win against Akron in Week 11. The Broncos combined for 360 yards and three touchdowns on 56 rushing attempts, with Jalen Buckley recording a team-best 121 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts and Cole Cabana finishing with 107 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Eastern Michigan is coming off a 35-7 loss to Central Michigan prior to its bye week. Eagles quarterback Brogan McCaughey threw for 59 yards and one interception on 12 of 17 passing, while the rushing attack was held to 74 yards on 21 attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Western Michigan will defeat Eastern Michigan, 34-17, on Tuesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Western Michigan is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 15 or more points at home, while Eastern Michigan is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 14 points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 46.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

Western Michigan ranks fourth among MAC teams in scoring offense with 27.8 points per game and first in scoring defense with 18.7 points allowed per game. The Broncos have scored 21 or more points and averaged 36.4 points in their last five games.

Eastern Michigan ranks ninth among MAC teams in scoring offense with 19.9 points per game and eighth in scoring defense with 26.6 points allowed per game. The Eagles have been held to 20 or fewer points in each of their past three games, averaging 31.0 points allowed per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts more than 46.5 points scored with a strong probability of 60.3%, moderately higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 52.2%.

Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan scoring a combined total of 47 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams combining to score 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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