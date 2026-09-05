Fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance in Year 2 of the Kalen DeBoer era, the Alabama Crimson Tide kick off their 2026 season at home against the ECU Pirates, who went 9-4 last year. The Tide are trying to improve upon an 11-4 season that saw them reach the CFP quarterfinals before getting blown out by future champ Indiana. The Pirates aim to contend in a new-look AAC after many of the conference's top teams lost their head coaches this offseason. Ahead of this matchup, we'll look at the different trading markets available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. These platforms are each offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and the offers can be used on the matchup between ECU and Alabama on Saturday for those in prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Get started with DraftKings Predictions here and claim a $200 sign-up bonus:

ECU vs. Alabama prediction markets

Alabama to win: 97% (Polymarket)

ECU to win: $0.04 (Kalshi)

Alabama to win: 97% (Polymarket)

Anyone looking for prediction market bonuses should remember Alabama's 2025 season got off to a tough start with a surprising loss at Florida State, but the Crimson Tide recovered and wound up with 11 wins while making both the SEC title game and the CFP. Alabama went 6-1 at home, with the lone loss being to an Oklahoma team that also made the CFP. The biggest thing to watch with Alabama is under center as Keelon Russell, a former five-star commit, takes over for first-round pick Ty Simpson at quarterback. Russell played sparingly in 2025 but will make his first career start against the Pirates in Week 1.

An Alabama win is trading at 97% at Polymarket, while an ECU win is 4%.

Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

ECU to win: $0.04 (Kalshi)

Anyone in prediction market legal states should know the Pirates have the unenviable task of heading to Tuscaloosa to open their season. The Crimson Tide were upset in their opener last year against Florida State, but that was on the road. The Pirates have had a lot of success since Blake Harrell took over as head coach partway through 2024, going 14-5 over that span. They're 2-2 against Power Four teams under Harrell, beating NC State in a bowl game in 2024 and taking down Pittsburgh in their bowl game last year.

At Kalshi, an ECU win is trading at 4 cents per share, while an Alabama win is 97 cents per share.

Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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