The English Premier League's Matchweek 5 features 10 matches across the weekend with one on Friday, five on Saturday and four on Sunday. Soccer fans can make trades and predictions on EPL matches this weekend using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus after signing up and trading $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get a $55 sign-up bonus by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 right here:

Reigning champions Arsenal visit Brighton on Saturday, Manchester City host Sunderland on Sunday, and there are other notable matchups set for the weekend as well. Before EPL Matchweek 5 kicks off, we'll look at different trading markets available to Kalshi users with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Premier League picks, predictions for Matchweek 5

Brighton vs. Arsenal more than 2.5 combined goals ($0.54)

Nottingham Forest to win vs. Coventry ($0.60)

to win vs. Coventry ($0.60) Manchester City to win by more than 1.5 goals vs. Sunderland ($0.52)

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Arsenal are one of just two teams in the EPL to win each of their first four matches to begin this season, along with Manchester City, and they'll look to move to 5-0-0 on Saturday with a visit to Brighton. The Gunners are outscoring their opponents 7-2 on the year, scoring multiple goals in three of four matches this year. While Arsenal are atop the EPL table, Brighton are No. 5 in the standings with two wins, one draw and one loss. This will be their toughest test of the season to date, and they're coming off a 5-0 win over Coventry. These teams combine for more than 2.5 goals in the SportsLine model's simulations.

Brighton and Arsenal scoring three or more combined goals is $0.54 at Kalshi, and these teams scoring two or fewer combined goals is trading at $0.47. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry

This is a matchup between two teams in the bottom half of the EPL table. Nottingham Forest enter Matchweek 5 11th in the standings, while Coventry are dead last at 20th. Nottingham Forest have a win, two draws, and a loss on the season. while Coventry have lost all four of their matches, yielding 10 goals and not scoring once in the process. Nottingham Forest are trying to stay as far away from the relegation zone as possible, while Coventry need to get things clicking fast given how the season has started. Nottingham Forest win in the majority of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Nottingham Forest win is trading at $0.60, a Coventry win is $0.18, and a draw is $0.24. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

Man City are aiming to get a fifth straight win to open this EPL season when they host Sunderland, who are 14th in the table with a win, two losses and a draw this year. They're coming off a shutout loss to Arsenal last matchweek. Manchester City are coming off a 1-0 win over rival Manchester United in the Manchester Derby last week, and they're aiming to keep pace with Arsenal atop the EPL table. Man City has outscored their opponents 8-2 this season.

A Manchester City win by more than 1.5 goals is $0.52 a share at Kalshi, while Sunderland winning, drawing, or losing by fewer than 1.5 goals is $0.50. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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