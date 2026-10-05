The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. An NFC South matchup will conclude the Week 4 NFL slate as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Monday Night Football. Saints tight end Noah Fant (abdomen) is officially inactive after scoring twice last week. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi prices the Saints to win at $0.56 per share, while the Falcons are trading at $0.45 per share. New Orleans to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. The Falcons defeated the Saints in both of their biannual matchups in 2025, though New Orleans has gone 4-2 against Atlanta in home games since 2020. The Falcons earned their first victory of the season, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 35-14, on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ahead of Falcons vs. Saints, we'll look at different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up before Monday's game, which can be used to trade on Falcons vs. Saints for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Falcons vs. Saints picks, predictions

Saints to win: $0.56 per share

More than 47.5 points: $0.52 per share

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)- 80+ rushing yards: $0.58 per share

Chris Olave (Saints)- 80+ receiving yards: $0.57 per share

Saints to win

Kalshi probability: 55%

The Saints are currently under .500, but both losses were by eight points or fewer.

New Orleans' offense has looked strong with quarterback Tyler Shough throwing for 917 yards -- the second-most in the league entering the Week 4 slate -- eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 91 of 132 passing.

The Falcons struggled at the quarterback position prior to Michael Penix Jr.'s Week 3 debut after recovering from a knee injury.

Penix threw for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 25 passing during Atlanta's road win at Green Bay.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts New Orleans will defeat Atlanta, 25-24, on Monday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Saints are trading at $0.56 per share to win outright at home Monday, while the Falcons are trading at $0.45 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 47.5 points

Kalshi probability: 52%

The Saints are averaging 27.0 points per game, which ranks 11th among NFL teams through their first three games.

The Falcons are averaging 17.0 points per game, but again, those numbers are skewed by inconsistent quarterback play during their first two games.

The two teams previously combined to score 34 points in their game in New Orleans and 36 points during their game in Atlanta last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts a combined score of 48 or more points with a 52.0% probability, which is slightly lower than the consensus odds implied probability of 52.6%.

The Falcons and Saints scoring 48 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 47 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)- 80+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 59%

Running back Bijan Robinson is once again the focal point of the Falcons' offense in 2026.

Robinson leads Atlanta with 349 yards and two touchdowns on 66 rushing attempts, while also ranking second in both receptions (13) and receiving yards (118) and accounting for one of the team's two receiving touchdowns.

Robinson has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in four of his last five games where the Falcons aren't favored and is averaging 127.4 rushing yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Robinson will record an average of 102.6 yards against the Saints.

Robinson recording 80 or more rushing yards is trading at $0.58 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chris Olave (Saints)- 80+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 55%

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is on pace to set new career highs in his fifth NFL season.

Olave is tied with Jaxson Smith-Njigba for a league-best 27 receptions and ranks second behind Smith-Njigba with 374 receiving yards.

The former Ohio State standout has flourished with Shough, recording 75 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games since the latter took over at quarterback last season.

Olave has exceeded his receiving yards market in his last seven home games and is averaging 90.0 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Olave will record an average of 102.6 receiving yards against the Falcons.

Olave recording 80 or more receiving yards is trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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