New users can sign up and trade on NFL Week 8 with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. Sunday's NFL Week 8 slate features a crucial NFC South matchup when the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Ahead of this divisional showdown, we'll look at NFL prediction markets and pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers Kalshi markets

Falcons to win: $0.45

Buccaneers to win: $0.55

Buccaneers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Falcons to win: $0.45

The Falcons have been a new team with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. They're 3-2 after a dreadful 0-2 start, and the offense has largely played with Penix, Drake London and Bijan Robinson leading the way. Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak to Baltimore (30-23 in overtime) and Chicago (31-23) with a 29-20 win over San Francisco, handing the 49ers their first loss of 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Atlanta winning 44% of the time.

A Falcons win is trading at $0.45 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 45% probability in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Buccaneers to win: $0.55

The Bucs are 2-5, but they've won two of their last three games following an 0-4 start. Baker Mayfield returned at quarterback last week, but he didn't have to do much. He threw for just 64 yards as Tampa Bay won 43-13 at Carolina. Bucky Irving led the way as the Buccaneers rushed for 258 yards in the blowout win. The Panthers sit atop the NFC South at 3-3, so even after a 4-4 start, the Bucs are not dead yet and can better position themselves with a win on Sunday. Tampa Bay wins in 56% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Buccaneers win is trading at $0.55 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.55 price equating to a 55% probability in the Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Buccaneers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

In such a tight divisional race in which no team has separated itself, this Falcons at Bucs matchup is a big one for both sides. The Falcons looked like they were set to take control of the NFC South before dropping two in a row, and after an 0-4 start, the Bucs looked left for dead, but things are looking up there after winning two of three. The Buccaneers win this matchup by more than 2.5 points in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

On Kalshi, the Bucs winning by 2.5 or more points is trading at $0.50. The Falcons losing by fewer than 2.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Which version of these teams will show up? The Falcons' offense has scored 23 or more points in every game since Penix returned in Week 3, and they cleared 29 points in three of those five matchups. The Buccaneers' offense has been a rollercoaster this year due in large part to Mayfield's injury, but a run-heavy approach got Tampa Bay to 43 points against Carolina last week. The Falcons and Bucs combine to score more than 44.5 points in more than 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The Falcons and Buccaneers scoring more than 44.5 points is trading at $0.52 on Kalshi. This NFC South tilt ending with fewer than 44.5 points is trading at $0.49. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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