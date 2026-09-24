The NFL gets going again on Thursday, Sept. 24 with Week 3 action as the Atlanta Falcons head to Lambeau Field to visit the Green Bay Packers. Even on a short week, both teams are expected to be desperate for a win on Thursday as the Falcons are 0-2 and the Packers have not looked great with a 1-1 record. If you're looking to make predictions on which player will find the endzone first on Thursday night, you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus when you make $25+ in trades. Get started with the Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Falcons vs. Packers first touchdown scorer markets

Falcons first touchdown pick: Drake London (Yes $0.08)

No one has been more impacted by the Falcons' quarterback situation than London, who has just six catches for 80 yards through two games. He hasn't found the endzone once, and that should change with Michael Penix Jr. coming back in at quarterback to replace Cooper Rush. London has 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons and should see plenty of targets in Thursday's game.

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Packers first touchdown pick: Matthew Golden (Yes $0.08)

Jayden Reed's absence could mean more targets for Golden, who has already commanded a strong target share through two weeks. Christian Watson has been hot to start 2026 and the Falcons will likely shift their coverage to contain him, meaning Golden should be in some favorable matchups. Even though Golden had a mixed rookie season, he has the speed to burn any defensive back in the league in a 1-on-1 situation. Green Bay will want to make a statement in front of its home crowd, and a deep touchdown strike to Golden to start the game is not out of the question.

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