The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 3 of the NFL season.

Thursday Night Football will kick off the Week 3 slate with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Packers evened their record with a 20-17 overtime win against the New York Jets in Week 2, while the Falcons remain winless after a 34-3 loss to the NFC South Division rival Carolina Panthers.

Kalshi prices the Packers at $0.70 per share to beat the Falcons, and more than 43.5 combined points is trading at $0.48 per share. Jordan Love to throw for 225+ passing yards is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Best Packers vs. Falcons props

Jordan Love (Packers): 225+ passing yards ($0.53)

Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons): Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.49)

Tucker Kraft (Packers): 40+ receiving yards ($0.58)

Bijan Robinson (Falcons): Fewer than 70 rushing yards ($0.43)

Prop pick #1: Jordan Love- Yes 225+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 53%

Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks eighth among NFL players with 266.0 passing yards per game and seven with 71 attempts per game entering Thursday's game.

Love threw for 387 yards on 42 attempts in a loss to the Vikings during his Week 1 debut, but was limited to 145 yards on 29 attempts during Sunday's overtime win against the Jets.

The 27-year-old has exceeded the projected market for passing yards six times during his last 10 games, averaging 236.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, Atlanta's defense ranks 23rd among NFL teams, allowing 239.0 passing yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Love will throw for 271.8 on average against the Falcons. Love is trading at $0.53 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Michael Penix Jr.- No 200+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 49%

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will make his 2026 debut after being ruled out for the team's first two games.

Penix threw for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions during his second NFL season, leading Atlanta to a 3-6 record in nine starts.

Penix has thrown for less than the projected market in three of his last five games, which includes throwing for fewer than 200 yards in his last two appearances prior to his season-ending ACL tear in November.

The Packers currently rank ninth among NFL teams with 175.0 passing yards allowed per game through their first two games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Penix will throw for 164.4 yards on average against the Packers. Penix is trading at $0.49 per share to throw fewer than 200 yards against the Packers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Tucker Kraft- Yes 40+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 44%

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is averaging 40.0 yards per game through his first two games. Kraft recorded three receptions for 65 yards in his Week 1 debut, but was limited to two catches for 15 yards on Sunday.

Kraft has exceeded his projected market total for yards in three of his last five games, averaging 60.2 yards during that span. Panthers tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble combined for four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons defense last week.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Kraft will record 65.1 receiving yards on average against the Falcons. Kraft is trading at $0.44 per share to record 40 or more receiving yards against the Falcons. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Bijan Robinson- No 70+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 83%

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has remained the focal point of the offense despite the team's early struggles. Robinson recorded 83 yards on 21 attempts in Week 1 and 72 yards on 16 attempts in Week 2.

But the All-Pro back has recorded fewer rushing yards than his projected market in three of his last five games.

Meanwhile, the Packers defense is averaging 87.0 rushing yards allowed per game, which ranks eighth among NFL teams.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Robinson will record 69.1 rushing yards on average against the Packers. Robinson is trading at $0.83 per share to record fewer than 70 rushing yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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