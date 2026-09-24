Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 387 yards in Week 1, then finished with only 145 during Sunday's overtime win over the Jets. Wide receiver Matthew Golden has quietly emerged from that swing with 153 receiving yards through two games. Atlanta enters Thursday looking for its own offensive reset. Michael Penix Jr. takes over after the Falcons scored just 16 points in their first two games, while Drake London is still searching for his first touchdown of 2026. Penix was officially elevated to the starting job on Monday after recovering from last season's ACL injury. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

The three markets below attack Thursday from different angles. Kalshi prices Green Bay to win by 4.5 or more points at $0.51 per share. London scoring a touchdown is available at $0.34 per share on Polymarket. ProphetX lists Golden above 59.5 receiving yards at 45.87%. SportsLine's game forecast also gives Green Bay a 29-19 advantage, while its individual numbers offer useful context for London and Golden. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Packers vs. Falcons predictions

Green Bay Packers to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.51 per share on Kalshi)

Drake London anytime touchdown ($0.34 per share on Polymarket)

Matthew Golden more than 59.5 receiving yards (45.87% on ProphetX)

Packers to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Green Bay's home opener arrives at a useful time. The Packers spent Week 1 throwing their way through a 39-22 loss to the Vikings, then found a completely different route against New York. Love attempted only 29 passes Sunday as the defense kept Green Bay close long enough for a fourth-quarter rally. Atlanta now comes to Lambeau with Penix making his first start since ACL surgery and an offense that has yet to reach the red zone this season.

SportsLine sees considerably more room between the teams Thursday, calling for a 29-19 Green Bay victory. That 10-point difference clears the figure featured at Kalshi. Green Bay to win by more than 4.5 points ahead is currently priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Drake London anytime touchdown ($0.34 per share)

London's September has been strangely quiet for a receiver coming off back-to-back productive seasons. He has six catches for 80 yards through two games and has yet to score, including a four-catch, 51-yard afternoon against Carolina. That follows 16 receiving touchdowns across the previous two seasons. Atlanta's quarterback change should help here. Penix has a history of pushing the ball downfield, which gives London a chance to reclaim the scoring role that became familiar before this year's slow start.

SportsLine's Atlanta forecast gives London 5.3 receptions and 65 receiving yards. It also assigns him 0.52 receiving touchdowns, a notable number for a player still looking for his first score. Polymarket prices London to score at $0.34 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Matthew Golden more than 59.5 receiving yards (45.87% on ProphetX)

Golden has already cleared this number once and nearly did it again in Week 2. He opened 2026 with six catches for 95 yards against Minnesota in a losing effort, highlighted by a 42-yard gain. Week 2 brought four receptions for 58 yards despite Green Bay finishing with only 145 passing yards. Through two games, Golden has 153 receiving yards and a 15.3-yard average per catch. That is a sizable jump from his rookie production and gives Love another established way to attack Atlanta.

SportsLine calls for 75 receiving yards from Golden on Thursday, putting him comfortably above ProphetX's 59.5-yard figure. ProphetX currently shows more than 59.5 yards at 45.87%. Trade $50, get $75 in incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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