The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kalshi prices the Falcons at $0.63 per share to win outright on Sunday Night Football, compared with $0.38 for the Ravens. The $0.63 per share equates to a 63% probability. Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (inactive, ankle). Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Three Sunday Night Football predictions add another layer to the matchup. Baltimore avoiding a loss by four or more points is priced at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. Zay Flowers reaching 80+ receiving yards is available at $0.40 per share, while Michael Penix Jr. reaching 250+ passing yards checks in at $0.35 per share. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 26-25. Its player projections call for 86.4 receiving yards from Flowers and 265.8 passing yards from Penix.

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For full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Falcons vs. Ravens picks, predictions, props

Falcons vs. Ravens : Baltimore to avoid losing by four or more points ($0.52 per share)

: Baltimore to avoid losing by four or more points ($0.52 per share) Zay Flowers : 80+ receiving yards ($0.40 per share)

: 80+ receiving yards ($0.40 per share) Michael Penix Jr.: 250+ passing yards ($0.35 per share)

Ravens to avoid losing by four or more points ($0.52 per share)

Atlanta has started to find its footing after a rough first two weeks. The Falcons have won two straight, including Monday night's 45-24 victory at New Orleans. Bijan Robinson powered that result with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Penix threw for 223 yards and a score. Atlanta is back to 2-2, and Baltimore brings a 3-1 record into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The Ravens held off Tennessee 24-18, although Lamar Jackson's ankle injury could change the matchup. Tyler Huntley is in line to start if he can't go. Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes in relief last week, though Baltimore didn't score after halftime. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 26-25, almost exactly the type of finish this prediction needs. Kalshi prices Baltimore to avoid losing by four or more points at $0.52 per share. Trade on Falcons-Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Zay Flowers (BAL | WR), 80+ receiving yards ($0.40 per share)

Flowers has cleared 80 receiving yards in all three games he's played this season. He opened with 150 yards against Indianapolis, then returned from a Week 2 hamstring absence with 84 against Dallas. Sunday's win over Tennessee brought another 118 yards and a touchdown. That's 352 receiving yards across three appearances, and Baltimore has kept finding ways to get him involved even when the rest of the offense changes around him.

The offense still moved through the air with Huntley under center last weekend. Flowers should stay near the front of the plan no matter what. SportsLine has him at 86.4 receiving yards on average. Kalshi prices Flowers to finish with 80 or more at $0.40 per share. Trade on Falcons-Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Michael Penix Jr. (ATL | QB), 250+ passing yards ($0.35 per share)

Atlanta has scored 80 points in Penix's two starts after totaling 16 in its first two games. He's completed 33 of 45 passes for 479 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Penix opened with 256 yards in a 35-14 win at Green Bay. He followed with 223 yards on only 20 attempts Monday night at New Orleans, when the ground game carried much of the load in a 45-24 victory.

Sunday night sets up differently. A close game could push Penix past the 20 attempts he logged in New Orleans. SportsLine's player model has him at 265.8 passing yards. Kalshi prices Penix to reach 250 passing yards at $0.35 per share. He cleared 250 in Green Bay and came 27 yards short Monday on only 20 attempts. Trade on Falcons-Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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