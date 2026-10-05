The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. NFL Week 5 concludes with key NFC South battle as the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are $0.54 to win at Polymarket, while the Falcons are $0.47. The $0.54 price per share equates to a 54% probability that New Orleans wins at home. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Falcons vs. Saints on Monday Night Football, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Falcons vs. Saints preview

The NFC South has started much like it did last season, when the division winner was decided on the final day on a tiebreaker as Carolina, Atlanta and Tampa Bay all finished 8-9. The Saints went 6-11 but improved as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough found a comfort zone, and the quarterback is off to a solid start as he and receiver Chris Olave have formed a bond. The Saints will be missing running back Travis Etienne, who was placed on IR with a hamstring injury, so veteran Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller will see more work. Shough is third in the NFL with 917 passing yards and Olave is second in receiving yards with 375.

The Falcons have been relying on star running back Bijan Robinson, but the return of quarterback Michael Penix also played a big role in Atlanta's 35-14 victory on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Robinson ran for 194 yards against Green Bay, putting him second in the league with 349 rushing yards. The Falcons won both low-scoring meetings last season -- 24-10 in New Orleans and 19-17 at home, but Kirk Cousins led both of those victories but is now in Las Vegas. Penix threw for 256 yards in his return from a torn ACL, with one touchdown and one interception. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Falcons vs. Saints picks, predictions

Falcons to win: $0.47

More than 47.5 points scored: $0.52

Falcons to win ($0.47 per share)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Falcons winning in 48% of simulations. Atlanta is winning is $0.47 at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 47.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

These defenses have had some issues, and with the Shough/Olave connection on one side and Robinson on the other, the units will have tough work to do Monday night. The first two Falcons games fell short of 48 points with Cooper Rush under center, but it was a different story with Penix back last week. Two of New Orleans' three games have seen more than 60 points scored. New Orleans is eighth in the NFL in total yards (382.7 per game) and scores 27 points per game, while Atlanta is 11th in total offense (340.7) but only averaged 17 points in its first three games. The Falcons defense is 15th in allowing 22.7 points per game, while New Orleans is 27th (27.7).

These teams combine for more than 47.5 points in 51.7% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. More than 47.5 points is $0.52 at Polymarket, while the Falcons vs. Saints combining for fewer than 47.5 points is $0.49 per share. Sign up now to NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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