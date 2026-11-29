Despite having only three wins on the season, the Atlanta Falcons are still in contention for the AFC South division title coming out of their bye week and will face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 12 on Sunday. The Vikings started the season 6-0 but have lost three of their last four, most recently a 35-10 rout at the hands of the 49ers in Mexico City last Sunday night. If you're looking to make Falcons vs. Vikings predictions, you should take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. This gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Falcons vs. Vikings Kalshi markets

Falcons to win: $0.26

Vikings to win: $0.76

Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

More than 41.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Falcons to win: $0.26

Atlanta's offense has been inconsistent this season, though the Falcons do have explosive players in Bijan Robinson and Drake London. The issue has been at quarterback, where Michael Penix Jr. has shifted between pinpoint accuracy and erratic play. The Falcons have not been able to stop much defensively and traded away Jessie Bates to Jacksonville at the trade deadline. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Atlanta winning in 30% of simulations.

A Falcons win trades at $0.26 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 26% probability in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Vikings to win: $0.76

Minnesota's defense remains a strength for the team this season despite a bad showing in Mexico City, but the question is whether the Vikings will find their rhythm offensively with Kirk Cousins back at quarterback. Cousins looked out of sorts in Week 11, throwing a crucial pick-6 just before the half to give San Francisco a 28-10 lead. The good news for Minnesota is Week 12 begins a soft stretch for them where they will face teams with subpar defenses. A Vikings win occurs in 70% of SportsLine simulations.

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Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Minnesota has won seven games on the year and four of those victories have come by more than 6.5 points. Another win was by six points. The Falcons have not kept many games close, as all their losses have been by more than 6.5 points. The Vikings win by seven or more points in 51% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Vikings to win by more than 6.5 points for $0.53 per share on Kalshi. The Falcons losing by less than 6.5 points or winning is $0.48 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 41.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This feels like a bad matchup for the Falcons offense against Minnesota's defense, especially with Penix's accuracy struggles. The Vikings are a blitz-heavy group and that could completely shut down Atlanta's offense. But Minnesota's offense hasn't done much either, averaging 20.0 points per game through two Cousins starts. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 41.5 points in 48% of simulations.

A game with more than 41.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, while a game with less than 41.5 points is $0.50 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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