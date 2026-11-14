The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. Saturday's college football schedule features the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3) hosting the Michigan Wolverines (5-4). The No. 21 LSU Tigers (6-3) welcome the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (7-2), while the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1). Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 14, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Oregon a 79% chance to beat Michigan and LSU a 63% chance against Texas. Oklahoma State carries a 60% Yes figure against Texas Tech, though SportsLine's computer model sees the Red Raiders winning that matchup by one point. The other two SportsLine projections favor Oregon and LSU. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

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Oregon-Michigan prediction

No. 16 Oregon erased a 14-0 deficit at Ohio State last Saturday, scoring 38 consecutive points in a 41-28 victory. Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while Dierre Hill Jr. scored twice on the ground. Matayo Uiagalelei added 1.5 sacks, and Dan Lanning's defense held the Buckeyes scoreless in the middle two quarters. Michigan enters at 5-4 with a formidable defense.

Under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines allow 255.3 yards per game, fourth nationally, and 154.8 passing yards. JJ Buchanan has 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns; Andrew Marsh has 44 catches. Oregon won the teams' 2024 meeting 38-17. SportsLine's 32-16 score favors the Ducks, with an 80% simulation chance to win. Fanatics Markets lists Oregon at 79% Yes versus Michigan at 22%. Oregon -10.5 carries 50% Yes, while Michigan +10.5 has 51%. The 38.5-point total stands at 51% Yes for Over and 50% for Under. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

LSU-Texas prediction

No. 21 LSU faces its second straight top-10 opponent after a 31-13 loss to Alabama. Lane Kiffin's Tigers close their home schedule against No. 6 Texas, which has won three straight. The Longhorns beat Missouri 34-20 behind Arch Manning's 297 passing yards and three touchdowns. Manning has seven touchdown passes during Texas' winning streak. Colin Simmons returned against Missouri after missing two games and has recorded 10.5 sacks this season.

LSU won the schools' previous meeting 45-38 in 2019, and this is Texas' first trip to Tiger Stadium since 1953. Texas allows 17.4 points per game, adding another test for LSU's offense. SportsLine's 28-25 score favors the Tigers but assigns Texas a 41% chance to win. Fanatics Markets shows LSU at 63% Yes and Texas at 37%. LSU -4.5 carries 51% Yes versus 50% for Texas +4.5. Over 45.5 points displays 54% Yes, with Under at 47%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Oklahoma State-Texas Tech prediction

No. 25 Oklahoma State has scored 30-plus points in eight straight games. Drew Mestemaker has passed for 300 yards in each, and the Cowboys average 43.9 points under coach Eric Morris. Caleb Hawkins has 1,081 rushing yards, while Justin Bowick has a touchdown catch in seven straight. Oklahoma State is 6-3 after a 66-28 victory at Kansas State.

No. 12 Texas Tech arrives at 8-1 after beating West Virginia 53-48. Thomas Castellanos threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns, adding 102 rushing yards. J'Koby Williams ran for 160. The Red Raiders won last year's meeting 42-0. SportsLine favors Texas Tech 31-30 and gives the visitors a 51% chance to win. Fanatics Markets instead lists Oklahoma State at 60% Yes and Texas Tech at 40%. Texas Tech +3.5 carries 51% Yes, and Oklahoma State -3.5 carries 49%. The 73.5-point total shows 50% Yes for Over and 51% for Under. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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