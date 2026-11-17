The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through daily trade matches over 10 days. The Spurs (12-2) will host the Pistons (8-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, followed by the Lakers (12-2) welcoming the Hornets (4-9) at 11 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 17, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Spurs at 79% to win against the Pistons' 22%. The Lakers are listed at 74%, compared with 27% for the Hornets. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Spurs vs. Pistons prediction

San Antonio dropped its first two games of the season and has won 12 straight, its longest winning streak since 2015-16. Dylan Harper scored a career-high 31 points in Sunday's 110-102 victory at Utah, including 18 in the fourth quarter. The guard also grabbed nine rebounds. Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds while blocking five shots. The Spurs scored the game's final eight points to complete a three-game season series sweep of the Jazz.

Stephon Castle scored 32 points against Golden State on Friday and followed that performance with 20 points and nine assists against Utah. He also recorded four steals on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox missed the Utah game with left hip tightness, but he's not listed on Tuesday's injury report. San Antonio beat Golden State by 38 points two nights before Harper's career outing.

Detroit continues a four-game road trip after Saturday's 137-117 loss at Miami. Cade Cunningham scored 33 points and was perfect on 14 free-throw attempts, two days removed from a career-high 52-point effort in a double-overtime victory over Washington. Kevin Huerter added 20 points and seven assists off the bench against the Heat. The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (quadriceps). Duren's absence complicates Detroit's defensive assignment against Wembanyama. SportsLine's model calls for a 115-102 Spurs victory, giving San Antonio a 78% chance to win. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Lakers vs. Hornets prediction

The Lakers went unbeaten on a four-game road trip and have won eight consecutive games. Luka Doncic scored 43 points in Sunday's 131-123 victory at Phoenix, connecting on five 3-pointers and dishing out nine assists. He's averaging 39.0 points per game this season. Quentin Grimes added 22 points against the Suns, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. Los Angeles leads the NBA with 122.8 points per game.

Head coach JJ Redick will be without Austin Reaves (heel) and Walker Kessler (lower leg) on Tuesday. Kessler had 14 points and 12 rebounds in Phoenix, including six offensive boards. His absence could provide opportunities inside for Charlotte center Moussa Diabate, who recorded his third double-double of the season Sunday against the Clippers. Diabate tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds while blocking three shots.

Charlotte led the Clippers by 13 points midway through the third quarter but ultimately lost 113-105. Coby White scored 21 points in fewer than 20 minutes, and Christian Anderson Jr. chipped in a career-high 16 points off the bench. Brandon Miller shot 1-for-10 and finished with five points. The Hornets have lost eight of their past nine games and will again be without Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder due to hamstring injuries. SportsLine's projected score favors the Lakers 113-112, with Charlotte winning 48% of simulations. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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