The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. The Sunday slate for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season will be capped off by Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

The Chiefs remain undefeated after their first five games, while the Seahawks find themselves facing a two-game losing skid. Seattle is trading at $0.58 per share to win on at home, while Kansas City to win is trading at $0.43 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 26, 2026 Last Verified October 25, 2026

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

The Chiefs appear to be back to form after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,309 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 23 of 30 passing just 10 months removed from a season-ending ACL tear. Tight end Travis Kelce has had his best start since 2023, recording 20 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off the best season of his career and may eclipse those numbers in 2026. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receptions (49), receiving yards (717) and seven touchdowns (7), while averaging 14.6 yards per catch and 119.5 yards per game.

Former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will face his former team for the first time as a member of the Chiefs. Walker leads the NFL with 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 rushing attempts, while Seattle's current rushing attack is averaging 107.2 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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