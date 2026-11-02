The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. The Sunday slate for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season will be capped off by Sunday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and Washington Commanders (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

The NFC East matchup will feature two teams in desperate need of a win as the Eagles enter on a five-game losing skid and the Commanders haven't won since Week 3, with two losses and a tie in their last three games. Washington is trading at $0.69 per share to win at home, while Philadelphia to win is trading at $0.31 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends December 31, 2026 Last Verified November 1, 2026

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

The Eagles have dealt with several other key injuries as running back Saquon Barkley returned from a hamstring issue, but suffered a new back injury in Week 7. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also dealing with a hamstring injury, while backup running back Tank Bigsby is on the injured reserve list following surgery for a core muscle injury.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was placed on the injured reserve list and ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. McLaurin recorded 15 receptions, a team-best 230 yards and one touchdown in five games this season after being limited to 10 games in 2025.

The Commanders are trading at $0.52 per share to win by six or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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