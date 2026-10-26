The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season will be capped off by the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Both teams are tied for second in the NFC East and trending in the wrong direction with the Cowboys facing a two-game losing skid and the Eagles losing four consecutive games. Dallas is trading at $0.68 per share to win on the road, while Philadelphia to win is trading at $0.34 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 31, 2026 Last Verified October 26, 2026

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

The NFC East is still up for grabs, but the Cowboys and Eagles have been incapable of taking advantage of it in recent weeks.

Dallas will appear in its third consecutive primetime game, having lost 24-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football and 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have totaled 29 points combined in their back-to-back losses, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for his second-lowest total of the season last Sunday.

The Eagles have drama both on and off the field following reports that quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has since been ruled out for the remainder of the season, was found to have blood clots in his lungs and still traveled to London and played in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup Tanner McKee will make his second consecutive start, having thrown for 215 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 45 passing in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys are trading at $0.49 per share to win by five or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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