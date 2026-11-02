The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season will be capped off by the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (5-2) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Both teams are coming off big wins in primetime games during Week 7. The Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 30-24, while the Seahawks beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-3. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share to win at home, while Chicago to win is trading at $0.39 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 31, 2026 Last Verified November 2, 2026

Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

The Bears enter Monday's game ranked third in total offense with 390.7 yards per game and eighth in scoring offense with 25.7 points per game. Caleb Williams threw for a season-best 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Luther Burden III had the best performance of his second season with four receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson is coming off his best game of the season, recording 100 yards and one touchdown on 24 rushing attempts. Wilson leads Seattle with 403 yards and three touchdowns on 111 rushing attempts, though veteran back Zach Charbonnet has been cleared to return following his recovery from a left ACL tear.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Bears are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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