The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Bengals (7-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. The Bengals have won five straight games. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 23, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Bengals at 73% to win, compared with 28% for the Commanders. More than 54.5 combined points carries 51%, while fewer than 54.5 stands at 50%. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Commanders-Bengals prediction

One challenge for the Commanders is getting the Bengals off the field. Cincinnati converts 51.9% of its third downs, trailing only the 49ers entering Week 11. The offense has also reached 30 points in five straight games, a franchise record. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 38-18 win over Pittsburgh. Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards. Even an improved Washington defense will have to deal with long possessions if Cincinnati continues moving the chains on third down.

Washington has made progress on defense since its uneven start. Dan Quinn's unit held its last four opponents to 23 points or fewer, and its late pressure helped preserve a 24-21 win over the Giants on November 12. Safety Jeremy Reaves disrupted the Giants' final series, and Rasul Douglas secured the last interception. Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles leads the team with 80 tackles. The biggest concern is how frequently opponents run the ball successfully: Washington has allowed a 45.3% rushing success rate, tied for the highest in the NFL.

The Bengals have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 37.2% of dropbacks this season, including 46.9% of Aaron Rodgers' dropbacks in Week 10. That provides a different test for Jayden Daniels, who was sacked once and faced pressure on 17.9% of his dropbacks against the Giants, according to Washington's game review. Center Lucas Patrick has cleared concussion protocol and practiced fully throughout the week. He's listed as questionable, but Quinn expects him to start Monday. Cincinnati has registered 26 sacks this season.

The Commanders average 116.8 rushing yards per game, and Cincinnati yields 123.9. Washington's backfield could affect that matchup: Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are questionable, though both could play. The Bengals have attempted an NFL-low 197 runs this season, with Chase Brown accounting for 441 rushing yards. Fanatics Markets lists Cincinnati winning by at least six points at 53%, versus 48% for Washington winning outright or losing by five or fewer. SportsLine anticipates a 29-27 Bengals victory, with the Commanders winning outright or losing by six or fewer in 56% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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