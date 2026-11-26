The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Lions (8-2) will host the Bears (8-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving, followed by the Cowboys (5-6) welcoming the Eagles (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Bills (9-1) will host the Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET to conclude Thursday's NFL schedule. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Markets promo code:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 26, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Lions to win at 48% Yes and 53% No, with the Bears at 53% Yes and 48% No. The Cowboys are at 80% Yes and 21% No, compared with the Eagles at 21% Yes and 80% No. The Bills carry prices of 59% Yes and 42% No, while the Chiefs are at 42% Yes and 59% No. Prices can change before kickoff. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

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Lions vs. Bears predictions

Detroit has won all six of its home games this season, and Dan Campbell's team has defeated Chicago four consecutive times. Jared Goff ranks fourth in the NFL with a 107.7 passer rating, despite throwing four interceptions over his last four games after going the first six without one. Amon-Ra St. Brown has eight touchdown receptions, while Jameson Williams averages nearly 17 yards per catch. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has already established a career high with 6.5 sacks.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is seeking his first victory against his former employer. Caleb Williams has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all four career starts against Detroit. Chicago has averaged 106.5 rushing yards over its past six games after averaging 196.3 through Week 4. The Bears have generated 13 sacks since acquiring Jeffery Simmons three games ago. SportsLine gives Detroit a 61% chance to win and anticipates a 29-24 final score. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

A Thanksgiving victory would bring Dallas back to .500, despite the Cowboys averaging 30.6 points per game this season. Dak Prescott needs three touchdown passes to match Tony Romo and Matthew Stafford for the most career touchdown passes on Thanksgiving (18). George Pickens ranks among the NFL's top 11 players in receiving yards. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the league with 18 tackles for loss and has eight sacks this season.

Philadelphia ended a seven-game losing streak against Pittsburgh on Sunday, with defensive tackle Byron Young contributing two of the Eagles' five sacks. Vic Fangio's defense has recorded 11 sacks over its past two games. Quarterback Joe Milton III spent training camp with Dallas before joining Philadelphia this season. The Eagles scored touchdowns on all three red-zone possessions in October's meeting with the Cowboys. SportsLine estimates a 32-23 Dallas victory, with Philadelphia winning 31% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

Buffalo hasn't allowed a touchdown in three consecutive games, a stretch that includes Sunday's 26-9 victory over Miami. EDGE rusher Greg Rousseau ranks second in the NFL with 10 sacks. James Cook has rushed for 1,060 yards, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs leaguewide. First-year head coach Joe Brady could become just the fifth head coach in NFL history to win at least 10 of his first 11 career games.

Thursday marks the 11th meeting between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, including the postseason. Kansas City has won three consecutive games by at least 21 points for the first time since 1997. Andy Reid's offense leads the NFL with 396.9 yards per game and has committed just seven turnovers. With Kenneth Walker III ruled out, rookie running back Emmett Johnson will make his third consecutive start. He leads all NFL rookies with 662 yards from scrimmage. SportsLine's model calls for a 27-24 Bills victory, with Buffalo winning 58% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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