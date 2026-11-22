The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Eagles (2-7) will host the Steelers (6-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the Giants (5-3-1) hosting the Jaguars (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers (8-1) will face the Vikings (7-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football from Mexico City. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 22, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Steelers at 65% to win, compared with 36% for the Eagles. The Jaguars carry a 71% probability against the Giants at 30%. The 49ers are listed at 62% to win, compared with 39% for the Vikings. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

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Steelers vs. Eagles prediction

The Eagles have lost seven consecutive games, but they haven't lost at home to the Steelers since 1965, winning 11 straight meetings in Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni's team has also won every game immediately following its bye during his tenure. Quarterback Joe Milton III will make his second start for the Eagles after rushing for 65 yards against the Giants two weeks ago. Philadelphia placed its leading tackler, Zack Baun (65 tackles), on injured reserve Saturday.

Pittsburgh allowed 38 points in a loss to Cincinnati last week after winning four straight games. Running back Jaylen Warren has 719 rushing yards and averages 6.7 yards per touch, the best mark among NFL running backs with at least 100 touches. The Steelers' defense allows 83.2 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL. SportsLine anticipates a 22-19 Pittsburgh victory, with Philadelphia winning outright or losing by three points or fewer in 54% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Jaguars vs. Giants prediction

J.J. McCarthy established career highs with 23 completions and 293 passing yards in last week's 24-21 loss to the Commanders. Tight end Isaiah Likely caught nine passes for 127 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown. Running back Cam Skattebo returned from a hamstring injury to produce 122 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns. New York's defense has allowed the second-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.16) in the NFL.

The Jaguars lead the league with a plus-125 point differential. Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 352 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee last week. Wide receiver Parker Washington caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in that game, while running back Bhayshul Tuten has scored six touchdowns over his last four outings. SportsLine projects a 31-19 Jaguars victory, with Jacksonville winning by at least six points in 61% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Vikings vs. 49ers prediction

The 49ers and Vikings have a combined 15-3 record entering Sunday's game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. Brock Purdy leads the NFL with 9.0 yards per pass attempt and owns a 115.2 passer rating. He threw for a career-high 389 yards in last week's 46-40 victory over Dallas, while Christian McCaffrey produced 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Minnesota's reunion with Kirk Cousins yielded a 30-10 victory over the Packers. Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in his first start back with Minnesota. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 74 yards, and his 13 targets were his most since December 2024. Kevin O'Connell picked up his 50th win as Vikings head coach in the process. SportsLine's model calls for a 23-22 San Francisco win, with fewer than 47 combined points in 55% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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