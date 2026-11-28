The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. No. 21 Ohio State (7-4) will host Michigan (6-5) at noon ET on Saturday, followed by No. 12 Oregon (8-3) welcoming No. 24 Washington (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 18 Houston (8-3) will host Baylor (6-5) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Markets promo code:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 28, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists Ohio State at 78% to win, compared with 23% for Michigan. Oregon carries an 84% probability against Washington's 17%, while Houston is listed at 61% against Baylor's 40%. Those percentages can change before kickoff. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Ohio State vs. Michigan predictions

Jeremiah Smith needs one touchdown reception to break Ohio State's single-season record, which he shares with Terry Glenn at 17. The junior wide receiver has accumulated 1,482 receiving yards this season, including 165 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday's 31-28 loss at Nebraska. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey has taken over for the injured Julian Sayin, and Ohio State has lost three of its last four games under head coach Ryan Day.

Michigan attained bowl eligibility last Saturday with an 18-16 triple-overtime victory over previously unbeaten UCLA. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for 127 yards and a touchdown but has since dealt with a lower-body injury. Freshman running back Savion Hiter rushed for 104 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard performance. Michigan has won four of its last five meetings with Ohio State, but Ohio State prevailed 27-9 last season. SportsLine projects a 30-13 Ohio State victory, with an 81% chance of winning outright. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Oregon vs. Washington predictions

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has thrown for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception during his team's four-game winning streak. Oregon has averaged 37.8 points during that stretch, punctuated by a 45-7 victory over Michigan State. Sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore has caught a touchdown pass in four consecutive games and leads Oregon with 757 receiving yards. Head coach Dan Lanning owns a 31-3 home record since taking over in 2022.

Washington knocked off defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime last Saturday. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw for 227 yards and rushed for 88 more, including a 65-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck caught 10 passes for 92 yards, and Washington blocked two Indiana field goal attempts. Oregon has won the last two meetings with Washington. SportsLine's model calls for a 38-12 Oregon victory, with Oregon winning by at least 14 points in 76% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Houston vs. Baylor predictions

Freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson led Houston to a 34-31 victory at West Virginia last Saturday in his first collegiate start. Filling in for Conner Weigman, who's dealt with a shoulder injury, Henderson completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards without an interception. Running back Makhi Hughes contributed 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Patrick Overmyer has caught eight touchdown passes this season, the most among FBS tight ends.

Baylor's defense has registered 40 sacks this season, the third-highest single-season total in program history, and held eight of 11 opponents to 20 points or fewer. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman needs 99 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He's caught at least five passes in 16 consecutive games. The all-time series is tied at 15-15-1, with Houston winning last year's meeting 31-24. SportsLine anticipates a 33-22 Houston victory, with Houston winning in 73% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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