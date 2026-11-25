The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Rams (6-4) host the Packers (6-4) at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Thanksgiving Eve matchup opens the NFL Week 12 schedule, with both teams competing for a playoff spot in the NFC. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Markets promo code:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 24, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Rams to win at 56% Yes and 45% No, while the Packers are at 45% Yes and 56% No. A Rams victory by three or more points is listed at 51% Yes and 50% No. More than 44.5 combined points carries a 48% Yes price and a 53% No price. Prices can change before kickoff. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

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Rams vs. Packers prediction

The Rams avenged an October loss to Arizona with a 34-6 victory before their bye. Trailing 6-3 late in the second quarter, Los Angeles scored twice in the final 66 seconds before halftime. Safety Kamren Kinchens returned an interception 33 yards to set up the second touchdown. The Cardinals finished with just 34 rushing yards. Rookie outside linebacker Wesley Bailey recorded his first NFL interception, and Aaron Donald registered his first sack of 2026.

Sean McVay's offense has increasingly leaned on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum during its four-game winning streak. Los Angeles ranks seventh in rushing offense at 133 yards per game. With Puka Nacua out for the season and Davante Adams still recovering from injury, younger receivers have inherited more work. Konata Mumpfield caught passes of 27 and 44 yards against Arizona, while tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen each caught a touchdown pass.

Green Bay's offense operates differently. The Packers average an NFL-low 67 rushing yards per game, but Jordan Love leads the league with 43 completions of at least 20 yards. Rookie wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant caught a 32-yard touchdown pass against Minnesota, his first in the NFL. Matthew Golden led the Packers with five receptions for 70 yards in the 30-10 defeat. The Rams allow 187.7 passing yards per game.

The Packers' defense has generated 20 takeaways this season, including 14 interceptions, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. Matthew Stafford has thrown an interception in four consecutive games despite winning each contest. Green Bay could also get Micah Parsons back from his knee injury Wednesday. He's recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons, and the Rams will be without starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton.

Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against McVay, including a 24-19 victory at SoFi Stadium in October 2024. Wednesday's winner will pick up a head-to-head tiebreaker in the NFC playoff race. Green Bay's Josh Jacobs is questionable with a finger injury, leaving Kaleb Johnson among the options in the backfield. SportsLine's model calls for a 25-22 Rams victory, with Los Angeles winning 56% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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