The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos (8-2) at 3 p.m. ET on Black Friday. Both teams enter the matchup in AFC playoff position, with the Broncos seeking their seventh consecutive victory. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Markets promo code:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 27, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Broncos to win by five or more points at 51% Yes and 50% No. The market for at least 38 combined points is priced at 48% Yes and 53% No. Prices can change before kickoff. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Steelers vs. Broncos predictions

The Steelers will have a new starting quarterback on Black Friday after head coach Mike McCarthy turned to Mason Rudolph this week. Pittsburgh released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday following consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Rudolph owns a 9-9-1 career record as an NFL starter with 30 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions. He also helped Pittsburgh reach the playoffs in 2023 by winning each of his three starts to close the regular season.

Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 victory over Las Vegas. He's the first Denver rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to record 100 rushing yards and three rushing scores in a game. Coleman received a career-high 24 carries against the Raiders, but he'll encounter Pittsburgh's third-ranked rushing defense on Friday.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 1,955 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with just five interceptions. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leads the Broncos with 398 receiving yards in his first season with the franchise. Denver's offensive line allowed just one sack against Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh will be without outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who injured his ankle against Philadelphia. Fellow pass rusher Nick Herbig carries no injury designation into Friday's game.

Pittsburgh's offense could lean on Jaylen Warren as Rudolph settles into his starting role. Warren has rushed for 747 yards this season, including four performances with at least 100 yards. However, he managed just 43 rushing yards across Pittsburgh's last two games. Wide receiver DK Metcalf leads the Steelers with 434 receiving yards, and former undrafted free agent Max Hurleman caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut against Philadelphia.

Sean Payton's Broncos have scored at least 13 first-half points in five consecutive games, while the Steelers are 1-4 when trailing at halftime this season. Pittsburgh has won all four home games this year and each of its last three meetings with Denver. SportsLine projects a 21-19 Broncos victory, with Pittsburgh winning outright in 43% of simulations. The Steelers win or lose by four points or fewer in 53% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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