The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. No. 9 Tennessee hosts LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by No. 6 Notre Dame hosting SMU at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 17 Boise State welcomes San Diego State at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 21, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists LSU at 51% to win, compared with 50% for Tennessee. Notre Dame is listed at 92% to win and SMU at 9%, while Boise State carries 89%, compared with 12% for San Diego State. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

LSU vs. Tennessee prediction

Saturday brings Lane Kiffin back to Neyland Stadium, where he coached Tennessee in 2009. Three of LSU's four losses this season have come by a combined six points, including last week's 22-21 defeat to Texas. Safety Ty Benefield intercepted two passes and recorded a sack against Texas. LSU led 21-10 in the third quarter. The program leads the SEC in total offense at 490.3 yards per game.

Tennessee held Texas A&M to just 179 yards in last week's 22-7 victory and recorded its second consecutive second-half shutout. Running back DeSean Bishop carried the ball 34 times for 97 yards and has 1,163 rushing yards this season. Kicker Cooper Ranvier made all five of his field-goal attempts against Texas A&M and has connected on 13 straight. SportsLine anticipates a 26-25 LSU victory, with Tennessee winning outright or losing by one point in 52% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

SMU vs. Notre Dame prediction

Notre Dame will celebrate Senior Night against SMU, a program it hasn't faced since 1989. Marcus Freeman has won all four of his regular-season home finales by at least 21 points. Quarterback CJ Carr completed 20 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns last week against Boston College. Freshman running back Jonaz Walton rushed for 141 yards in Notre Dame's 41-7 victory. Boston College generated just 136 total yards.

SMU lost 49-7 to Wake Forest last week, but quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He's completed 72.6% of his passes and owns SMU's career record with 10,682 passing yards. Head coach Rhett Lashlee has a 15-3 record in November since taking over SMU in 2022. SportsLine projects a 41-12 Notre Dame victory, with Notre Dame winning by at least 21 points in 69% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

San Diego State vs. Boise State prediction

San Diego State has won three of its last four games, and a victory Saturday would send the program to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Running back Javion Kinnard rushed for 113 yards against Utah State last week and added 75 yards on returns. Kicker Cooper DiLeva made three field goals and threw a touchdown pass in the 30-13 win. San Diego State limited Utah State to 200 total yards, its fewest allowed in a conference game since 2019.

Boise State has scored at least 45 points in three consecutive games and won 23 of its last 24 home games. Wide receiver Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon State last week. Travis Anderson returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown in the 46-41 victory. SportsLine's model calls for a 40-19 Boise State win, with Boise State winning by at least 18 points in 59% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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