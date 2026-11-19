The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash by matching their first daily cash trade up to $10 per day for 10 days. Thursday Night Football features the Colts (3-7) visiting the Texans (3-6) at 8:15 p.m. ET for an AFC South rematch. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 19, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Texans at 85% to win, compared with 16% for the Colts. The result could determine which team finishes Week 11 in second place in the AFC South. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Texans-Colts prediction

The Colts have a different group of pass catchers than the one that defeated Houston in September. Indianapolis dealt Keenan Allen to the 49ers and Josh Downs to the Chiefs at last week's trade deadline. The two combined for 73 receptions and 705 receiving yards in nine games with the Colts. Tight end Tyler Warren has caught 40 passes this season, while Laquon Treadwell has 239 receiving yards. Shane Steichen may have to lean even more on his backfield.

Jonathan Taylor leads Indianapolis with 739 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan has averaged 5.2 yards per carry, the highest mark among rookie running backs this season. Houston will play without defensive end Danielle Hunter, who's dealing with a hamstring injury and has four sacks this year. Indianapolis got a boost on defense Sunday from Justin Walley, whose strip-sack produced a defensive touchdown and earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Texans have their own personnel challenges on offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, while leading rusher Woody Marks has been ruled out with a concussion. David Montgomery participated fully in practice this week following a groin injury. Houston has averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, whereas quarterback C.J. Stroud owns a 102.4 passer rating. Tight end Dalton Schultz has caught 36 passes for 375 yards, and Xavier Hutchinson has three receiving touchdowns. Indianapolis has intercepted just two passes all season.

Ball security has been a problem for the Colts, who enter Thursday with a minus-12 turnover differential. Houston's is plus-4. The Texans have averaged 25.9 points per game, roughly five more than Indianapolis, and have produced 19 passing touchdowns compared with the Colts' seven. SportsLine's model anticipates a 31-20 Houston victory, giving Indianapolis a 53% chance of winning outright or losing by 12 points or fewer. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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