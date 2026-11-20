The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. Friday's NBA Cup action features the Thunder (9-6) hosting the Pelicans (5-11) at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Nuggets (8-5) hosting the Rockets (12-4) at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 20, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Thunder at 83% to win, compared with 19% for the Pelicans. The Nuggets are listed at 54% to win, compared with 47% for the Rockets. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Thunder vs. Pelicans prediction

The Thunder have lost four of their last five games, and they're still missing three members of their starting lineup. Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jalen Williams (ankle) have been ruled out for Friday, as has Cason Wallace (shoulder). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points per game and scored 34 in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Atlanta. Jared McCain added 18 points against the Hawks, who made 20 3-pointers. Center Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 17 rebounds.

New Orleans snapped a six-game losing streak Monday with a 115-94 victory over Golden State. Second-year guard Jeremiah Fears recorded his first NBA triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He's had to handle more of the point guard duties with Dejounte Murray (ankle) out. Zion Williamson scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Wednesday's 122-109 loss to Detroit, while Jordan Poole chipped in 22 points. Trey Murphy III is questionable with knee tendinopathy.

The Pelicans allowed 17 3-pointers against Detroit, two days after limiting Golden State to 11 on 46 attempts. Oklahoma City's backcourt could have opportunities from the perimeter, even with Wallace sidelined. Fanatics Markets lists the Thunder winning by at least 12 points at 49% Yes and 53% No. The market for more than 228.5 combined points lists each outcome at 52%. SportsLine anticipates a 124-107 Oklahoma City victory, with the Thunder winning by 12 or more points in 67% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Nuggets vs. Rockets prediction

Denver erased a 17-point deficit Wednesday to beat Boston 105-101. Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points and nine assists to go along with eight rebounds. Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including a jumper with 6.4 seconds left that put the Nuggets ahead by three. DeMar DeRozan chipped in 18 points off the bench, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Denver has split its six home games this season.

Houston has won five of its last six games, including Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Indiana. Kevin Durant scored 21 points on nine shots from the field, while Reed Sheppard knocked down six of his seven 3-point attempts. The Rockets made 19 3-pointers against the Pacers. Center Alperen Sengun exited in the second quarter after being struck in the face and is questionable for Friday with a left corneal abrasion. Steven Adams (quadriceps) is also questionable, while Clint Capela (ankle) has been ruled out.

The Rockets won the first meeting between these teams 110-100 on Nov. 9. Sengun accounted for 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game. Houston has averaged 117.9 points per game this season, compared with 113.2 for Denver. Fanatics Markets lists the Nuggets winning by two or more points at 52% Yes and 50% No. SportsLine's model calls for a 120-118 Denver victory, giving the Nuggets a 53% chance to win. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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