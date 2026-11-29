The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. The Vikings (7-3) will host the Falcons (3-7) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the 49ers (9-1) welcoming the Seahawks (6-4) at 4:25 p.m. ET among the nine NFL games today. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Markets promo code:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 29, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Vikings at 75% to win, compared with 26% for the Falcons. The Seahawks carry a 53% probability against the 49ers' 48%, while the Buccaneers are listed at 61% against the Panthers' 40%. Those percentages can change before kickoff. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Vikings-Falcons predictions

Kirk Cousins will face his former employer less than three weeks after Minnesota acquired him from the Raiders. The veteran quarterback has completed 68.1% of his passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns in two starts since rejoining the Vikings. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has caught 16 passes for 160 yards in those games. Minnesota will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison and left tackle Christian Darrisaw on Sunday.

Atlanta's offense features running back Bijan Robinson, who needs 49 rushing yards for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Wide receiver Drake London has caught 50 passes for 801 yards but has scored just one touchdown. Former Vikings assistant Kevin Stefanski will encounter a Minnesota defense that's registered 38 sacks and allowed 16.1 points per game through 10 contests. SportsLine projects a 25-16 Vikings victory, with Minnesota winning outright in 71% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

49ers-Seahawks predictions

Mac Jones will make his first start of the season with Brock Purdy sidelined by an ankle injury. The former Patriots quarterback guided San Francisco to five wins in eight starts last season. Running back Christian McCaffrey has scored 14 touchdowns this year and can extend his franchise-record streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown to 10. The 49ers have averaged an NFL-best 31.6 points per game.

Seattle gets quarterback Sam Darnold back after a two-game absence stemming from quadriceps and rib injuries. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in seven appearances this season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and left tackle Charles Cross are also returning from injuries. Seattle committed four turnovers in October's 32-29 loss to San Francisco, which has won all six home games this season. SportsLine's model calls for a 23-22 Seahawks victory, with Seattle winning in 54% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Buccaneers-Panthers predictions

Looking ahead to Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay's secondary will operate without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Benjamin Morrison on Monday. Carolina tight end Darren Waller caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in October's meeting between the teams and has averaged 13.0 yards per reception this season. Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 67.7% of his passes in three November games, throwing for 730 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III enjoyed his most productive game in the NFL last Sunday, catching five passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. He's averaged 14.0 yards per reception this season. On defense, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby accounted for three of Tampa Bay's five sacks against Carolina in October. The Panthers have lost 10 fumbles this season. SportsLine anticipates a 27-22 Buccaneers victory, with Tampa Bay winning outright in 62% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.