The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives eligible new users a chance to earn up to $150 in FanCash through daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Monday Night Football concludes NFL Week 6 with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco enters unbeaten, while Washington hopes to recover from a frustrating tie with the New York Giants. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

The 49ers are 5-0 after defeating Seattle 32-29 in Week 5. Washington enters at 1-3-1, with injuries affecting its backfield ahead of Monday's trip to Santa Clara. SportsLine lists San Francisco at 3-0 at home this season, while the Commanders have lost both road games.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

49ers vs. Commanders preview

Washington will see a San Francisco offense that has barely slowed down through five weeks. The 49ers are 5-0 after edging Seattle 32-29, and Brock Purdy has plenty of ways to work around a blitz. Christian McCaffrey forces defenders to account for the backfield on nearly every snap, while George Kittle provides another option across the middle. Mike Evans is questionable with an Achilles issue, though, and the 49ers won't have Nick Bosa on defense. Kyle Shanahan has navigated injuries before, but this is a complicated week for both sides of the ball. Purdy was sacked three times against Seattle after avoiding a sack in his previous four games.

Washington arrives at 1-3-1 after a 27-27 tie with the Giants. Jayden Daniels has averaged 67.7 rushing yards in his three appearances, which should keep San Francisco's linebackers busy. The Commanders won't have leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has 239 yards and two touchdowns. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler should handle most of the work instead. Dan Quinn's defense sends extra rushers on 37.7% of dropbacks, second most in the NFL. SportsLine notes that San Francisco has outscored opponents 154-93 this season. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

49ers vs. Commanders predictions

There's a real path for Washington to keep this interesting, and it starts with Daniels escaping the pocket. San Francisco held Miami's Malik Willis to six rushing yards in Week 2, but Daniels is a different assignment because the Commanders rely on his legs so often. With Croskey-Merritt unavailable, a few designed quarterback runs could help Washington move the chains. Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs have been dealing with injuries, making their availability another factor in the visitors' ability to sustain drives.

The more convincing case belongs to the home team. Washington blitzes frequently, yet its defense has allowed 255 passing yards per game and 14 touchdown passes through five contests. Purdy has the timing to take advantage when the coverage behind those extra rushers breaks down. McCaffrey can give him an outlet, and Kittle should find opportunities underneath. Neither matchup looks inviting for a Washington secondary giving up long drives. San Francisco allowed its first three sacks of the season against Seattle, so protection isn't automatic. Still, the 49ers are 3-0 at home, while Washington has lost both road games. SportsLine's matchup page confirms those records. San Francisco is the pick, provided its offense handles the pressure. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

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