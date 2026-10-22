The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives new users the opportunity to earn up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Thursday's schedule includes Bears vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Patriots center Ben Brown is inactive with a knee injury. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 22, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives the Bears a 60% chance to defeat the Patriots, compared with 41% for New England. The 76ers carry a 59% probability against the Cavaliers, who check in at 42%. Memphis leads Thursday's featured college football matchup at 78%, while East Carolina is listed at 23%. SportsLine forecasts victories for the Bears (24-20) and Tigers (30-26), but has Cleveland defeating Philadelphia 116-114.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Bears-Patriots predictions

Chicago has rushed for 964 yards through six games, the highest total in the NFL. The Bears have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground and average 4.5 yards per carry. That production offers Ben Johnson another route through a New England defense allowing just 91.8 rushing yards per game. D'Andre Swift will carry more of the workload with Kyle Monangai sidelined by thumb and toe injuries.

New England has won four straight meetings in Chicago, but Thursday's trip arrives with problems in the secondary. Carlton Davis III and two other cornerbacks have been ruled out. Starting receiver Romeo Doubs is on injured reserve, too. Drake Maye can still threaten defenses through the air, though a short week gives both staffs less time to adjust. The Bears have won two of three at home this season, losing only to the Vikings. Fanatics Markets prices Chicago at 60% to win and New England at 41%. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Bears victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

76ers-Cavaliers predictions

Cleveland won all four meetings with Philadelphia last season, including a 133-107 result on the road in January. The Cavaliers made 71 three-pointers across those games, shooting 42.3% from deep. Donovan Mitchell scored 46 in the first meeting last November. That history gives Thursday's opener a familiar opponent for Cleveland, although Philadelphia's lineup looks nothing like the group it faced last winter.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joined the 76ers, giving Tyrese Maxey more scoring help around Joel Embiid. The new group started with a 106-100 victory over New York, but Cleveland can counter with Mitchell and James Harden in the backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen offer another challenge inside. The Cavaliers scored 119.5 points per game last season and now open their new campaign. Fanatics Markets puts Philadelphia at 59% and Cleveland at 42%. SportsLine forecasts a 116-114 Cavaliers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Memphis-East Carolina predictions

Memphis has generated 512.6 yards per game, sixth in the FBS, yet its last outing ended with a 31-17 defeat at Tulane. Six turnovers erased much of the offense's 488 yards. Marcus Stokes still threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaylin Carter rushed for 135. The Tigers can move the ball in different ways, averaging 237.7 rushing yards per game.

The Pirates bring a 3-3 record and a defense allowing 326.5 yards per game. Their offense hasn't kept pace, averaging 23.5 points. Emory Williams threw for 126 yards in last week's 30-17 loss to UAB, while TJ Engleman Jr. gained 104 yards on the ground. East Carolina has converted only 31.3% of third downs this season, another concern against a Memphis defense allowing conversions at a 31.5% rate. Fanatics Markets gives Memphis a 78% chance to win, compared with 23% for East Carolina. SportsLine forecasts a 30-26 Tigers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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