The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives eligible new users the opportunity to earn up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Friday's World Series opener features Brewers vs. Rays at 8 p.m. ET. You can also trade on a 12-game NBA slate, including Knicks vs. Celtics. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 23, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Brewers at 63% to win Game 1, compared with 38% for the Rays. The margin market offers another angle, with Tampa Bay at 60% to win or finish within one run and Milwaukee at 42% to win by two or more. SportsLine forecasts a 4.5-3.8 Brewers victory. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Brewers-Rays World Series Game 1 predictions

Tampa Bay struck out fewer times than any major league club during the regular season and led the American League with 45 sacrifice bunts. The Rays hit .258 and stole 164 bases, using contact and speed to generate chances for Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda. They swept the Yankees in the Division Series, then recovered from a 2-1 deficit against Cleveland to advance. Tampa Bay also issued only 409 walks during the regular season, the fewest in baseball.

Game 1 starter Nick Martinez walked just 26 batters in 180 innings and recorded a 3.10 ERA. His ability to work ahead in counts will get tested by a Brewers lineup that led the majors with a .341 on-base percentage. Tampa Bay's approach can keep rallies alive even when the extra-base hits don't arrive. That could be valuable against Friday's Milwaukee pitching staff.

Milwaukee has its own running game. The Brewers stole 162 bases, two fewer than Tampa Bay, and scored 832 runs during their 103-win season. They hit only 154 homers before October but have gone deep 10 times in the postseason. William Contreras has hit three, with Jackson Chourio adding two. The clubs differ behind the plate, too. Milwaukee allowed only 71 stolen bases all year and caught 30% of attempted runners; the Rays permitted 131 steals and threw out 21%. That gives the home side another route to scoring opportunities, especially if Martinez allows traffic early.

Still, Tampa Bay has posted a 2.59 team ERA through nine playoff games and has lost only twice this October. Milwaukee has gone 7-1 in its own postseason run. Fanatics Markets lists the Rays to win or lose by one run at 60%, compared with 42% for Milwaukee by two or more. SportsLine forecasts a 4.5-3.8 Brewers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.