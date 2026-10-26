The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Monday Night Football features Eagles vs. Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both NFC East rivals enter at 2-4, and the Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot). Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 26, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives the Cowboys a 68% chance to win Monday, compared with 33% for the Eagles. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Dallas victory. The teams enter with identical 2-4 records, although their offenses have produced considerably different results through six games. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football prediction

Green Bay converted nine of its first 10 third downs against Dallas last Sunday, which helps explain how the Packers controlled much of the first half despite entering with the league's lowest third-down conversion rate. Jordan Love threw for 276 yards in the 23-13 result. Dallas has recorded only eight sacks through six games and intercepted just one pass.

Now comes an Eagles offense struggling to sustain possessions. Tanner McKee attempted 45 passes against Carolina but averaged only 4.8 yards per throw, and Philadelphia gained 222 yards overall. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are out, leaving McKee without two receivers from last week's starting group. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who caught six passes for 61 yards in that defeat, figures to draw plenty of attention. Goedert returned to full practice Saturday after dealing with a knee issue.

Dallas also has problems to solve on offense. Dak Prescott threw 54 passes at Green Bay, completing 34 for 258 yards and two interceptions. CeeDee Lamb caught nine for 70 yards, while George Pickens added six receptions for 73. Philadelphia's secondary just surrendered 97 yards to Jalen Coker and another 86 to Tetairoa McMillan against Carolina. The Eagles will also be without Nolan Smith, who's sidelined by a concussion, further testing their defensive front.

Dallas averages 25.2 points per game, compared with Philadelphia's 17.7. The Cowboys have produced more offensively, but recent turnovers and trouble getting off the field on third down have raised questions. Fanatics Markets lists Dallas at 68% to win, with Philadelphia at 33%. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Cowboys victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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