The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Sunday's NFL schedule features the Bills hosting the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins welcome the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET, followed by Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 1, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives the Bills a 62% chance to defeat the Ravens, who sit at 39%. The Patriots carry a 76% probability against the Dolphins' 24%, while the Commanders stand at 71% against the Eagles' 30%.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Bills vs. Ravens prediction

Buffalo returns from its bye at 5-1. Josh Allen has thrown for 1,504 yards and nine touchdowns, and James Cook III has rushed for 627 yards with six scores. Baltimore gets Lamar Jackson back after a three-game absence caused by an ankle injury. Derrick Henry has 579 rushing yards, while Zay Flowers has collected 608 receiving yards through seven games.

The Ravens have lost twice in a row, most recently falling 35-13 to Cincinnati. Backup Tyler Huntley threw for 298 yards, and Flowers caught eight passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo could be short-handed at receiver and tight end, with DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid questionable. Baltimore guard Olaivavega Ioane is out with a knee injury. Baltimore hasn't scored after halftime in either of its last two games. Fanatics Markets gives Buffalo a 62% chance to win, compared with 39% for Baltimore. SportsLine forecasts a 31-28 Bills victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Dolphins vs. Patriots prediction

New England averages 375 yards per game. Drake Maye threw for 321 yards against Chicago, including a 48-yard touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson. The veteran tailback finished with 93 receiving yards. Maye has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games. But the Patriots will be short-handed on Sunday: receiver A.J. Brown is out with ankle and knee issues, while TreVeyon Henderson won't play because of an illness.

Miami has struggled to score, averaging 16.3 points per game. Malik Willis has four touchdown passes and four interceptions, and the Dolphins average 162 passing yards. Ollie Gordon II leads their rushing attack with 339 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie lineman Kadyn Proctor has been ruled out with a concussion, leaving another change up front. New England scores 22.9 points per game, and Fanatics Markets gives the Patriots a 76% chance to win, compared with Miami's 24%. SportsLine forecasts a 28-21 Patriots victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

The Eagles enter Sunday night with Tanner McKee starting in place of Jalen Hurts, who is on injured reserve. McKee completed 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards in Monday's 38-21 loss to Dallas, with one touchdown and an interception. Philadelphia gained 321 yards but allowed 416. Saquon Barkley is available after dealing with hamstring and back injuries. DeVonta Smith has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Washington has injury problems of its own. Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, and Stefon Diggs leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Jayden Daniels practiced fully this week despite an elbow issue. The Commanders have a plus-six turnover differential, second-best in the NFL, but give up 28.7 points per game. Philadelphia averages 18.1 points, placing extra attention on its defense. Fanatics Markets gives Washington a 71% chance to win, against 30% for Philadelphia. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Commanders victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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