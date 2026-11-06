The latest Fanatics Markets promotion offers eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through an increasing daily trade match over 14 days. Friday's NBA schedule features the 4-4 Cavaliers hosting the 8-1 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 7-2 Lakers host the 6-1 Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 5, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the 76ers at 57% to win, compared with 44% for the Cavaliers. For the later game, the market gives the Lakers a 58% chance and the Trail Blazers 43%. SportsLine predicts a 120-115 Cavaliers victory in the opener and a 120-114 Lakers win in the nightcap. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers prediction

Philadelphia enters 8-1 after beating Cleveland 114-106 on October 22. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 in that meeting, while Donovan Mitchell matched him with 32 for the Cavaliers. Wednesday brought another tight finish for the 76ers. Jaylen Brown scored 30 in a 112-106 victory over Detroit, with Joel Embiid adding 26 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland returns home after losing twice to Oklahoma City in three nights. Mitchell scored 27 in Wednesday's 124-116 defeat, hitting three straight 3-pointers during a late rally. James Harden had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Evan Mobley finished with 16 and 10. The Cavaliers average 119.3 points, but they've allowed 117.1 per game. Fanatics Markets lists Philadelphia at 57% to win and Cleveland at 44%. SportsLine gives the Cavaliers a 61% victory chance and predicts a 120-115 home win. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers prediction

Portland has already beaten the Lakers once, a 136-129 decision on October 27, and arrives with five straight road victories. Damian Lillard scored 25 in Wednesday's 132-119 win over Phoenix. Donovan Clingan contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Deni Avdija delivered 21 points and 12 assists. The Blazers scored 43 in the second quarter and carried a 13-point lead into halftime. They've won three straight overall despite Ja Morant's hamstring injury.

The Lakers have won three straight behind Luka Doncic, who scored 40 in Wednesday's 116-103 victory at Sacramento. Austin Reaves added 21, while Walker Kessler blocked four shots. Doncic has reached 40 in each of those wins, moving Los Angeles to 7-2. Kessler's work around the rim will be tested against Clingan. Fanatics Markets lists the Lakers at 58% to win and Portland at 43%. SportsLine favors the Lakers in 64% of simulations and predicts a 120-114 final. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

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Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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