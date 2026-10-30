The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Friday's schedule includes Charlotte hosting Tulane at 7 p.m. ET. The Heat host the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Suns welcoming the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 30, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Tulane a 76% chance to defeat Charlotte, which checks in at 25%. The platform also favors the Heat at 73% against the Pacers' 30%. Denver carries a 62% chance against Phoenix, which sits at 38%. Prices and probabilities can change before each game.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Charlotte vs. Tulane prediction

Charlotte finally broke through at Temple on October 17, earning a 38-31 victory after six consecutive losses. Conner Harrell threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, then scored twice on the ground. Henry Rutledge added 123 rushing yards, and Derrick Eley caught six passes for 96. The 49ers had scored 25 points across their previous three games, so that afternoon provided evidence of a more productive offense.

Tulane has its own issues to sort out. The Green Wave followed a 31-17 win over Memphis with a 42-19 defeat against UTSA, committing six turnovers. Trace Johnson passed for 265 yards, while Johnnie Daniels gained 104 on the ground. Charlotte allows 40.6 points per game, offering Tulane an opportunity to rebound. Fanatics Markets gives the Green Wave a 76% chance to win, against 25% for Charlotte. SportsLine forecasts a 33-16 Tulane victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Heat vs. Pacers prediction

Miami's 0-4 start ended Wednesday with a 129-117 victory at Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 24 points and 18 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored another 24. The Heat piled up 70 points in the paint and shot 53% from the floor. Friday's NBA Cup opener brings another challenge for the revamped frontcourt, with Indiana getting plenty of scoring from Pascal Siakam.

Siakam followed a strong first week with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 114-109 loss to Philadelphia. Andrew Nembhard added 18 points and 14 assists but is dealing with neck soreness entering Friday. The Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell because of hamstring injuries. Center Ivica Zubac is also out with an ankle sprain, leaving fewer options around Siakam. Indiana is 2-3, compared with Miami's 1-4 start. Fanatics Markets gives the Heat a 73% chance to win and Indiana 30%. SportsLine forecasts a 126-117 Miami victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Suns vs. Nuggets prediction

Devin Booker's latest two outings tell very different stories. He scored 43 against Golden State, then finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting in Monday's 125-114 loss to Oklahoma City. Phoenix is also short-handed inside. Mark Williams underwent shoulder surgery in September, and Oso Ighodaro has dealt with an oblique injury. Rookie Khaman Maluach has started at center, leaving the Suns with a young frontcourt against one of the NBA's best passers.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 200th career triple-double Wednesday, collecting 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver's 104-91 victory over New Orleans. Jamal Murray supplied 23 points and 11 assists. The Nuggets enter at 2-2, with Phoenix at 1-2. Fanatics Markets gives Denver a 62% chance to win compared with 38% for the Suns. SportsLine forecasts a 117-114 Nuggets victory, although its simulations give Phoenix a 48% chance of covering 4.5 points. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

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