The latest Fanatics Markets promotion gives new users up to $150 in FanCash. Sunday's NFL schedule features the Colts hosting the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the 49ers welcoming the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bears will host the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 8, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Cowboys at 68% to defeat the Colts, who are at 33%. The 49ers have an 80% chance to beat the Raiders, compared with 21% for the visitors. The Bears are at 72% against the Buccaneers' 29%. SportsLine predicts victories for the Cowboys, 49ers and Bears. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Colts vs. Cowboys prediction

Four straight losses have dropped the Colts to 2-6, and their offense averages only 20.1 points per game. Daniel Jones gets a chance against a Dallas defense allowing 152.8 rushing yards per outing, worst in the NFL. Jonathan Taylor could take advantage, especially with the Cowboys giving up 5.9 yards per play. Jones also has Keenan Allen and Josh Downs available, though Indianapolis has committed 15 turnovers through eight games.

The Cowboys have their own problems at 3-5, but Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb has 709 receiving yards, with George Pickens adding 533. Dallas has forced only six turnovers, tied for 28th in the league. The Colts' secondary features Sauce Gardner, who leads qualifying cornerbacks in forced incompletion rate. Fanatics Markets gives Dallas 68% to win against Indianapolis' 33%. SportsLine predicts a 32-28 Cowboys victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

49ers vs. Raiders prediction

San Francisco comes off its bye at 6-1, with Brock Purdy completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns. The 49ers average 28.1 points per game, but their receiving group is depleted. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Christian Kirk are all out. Christian McCaffrey practiced fully on Friday following a hamstring issue, giving Kyle Shanahan another way to attack a Raiders defense allowing 146.4 rushing yards per game.

Las Vegas is 4-4 under first-year coach Klint Kubiak. Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,124 yards and 19 touchdowns, with Brock Bowers collecting 41 catches for 547 yards. The Raiders average 27.6 points, so they aren't short on offensive production. Their defense allows 28.8 per game, though, and Nick Bosa returns for San Francisco. Fanatics Markets puts the 49ers at 80% to win against the Raiders' 21%. SportsLine predicts a 33-23 49ers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Bears vs. Buccaneers prediction

Chicago has scored at least 30 points in three straight wins since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. The Bears are 6-2, and Williams has thrown four touchdowns without an interception during that stretch. D'Andre Swift has 10 rushing touchdowns, while Luther Burden III has 547 receiving yards. The matchup isn't straightforward: Tampa Bay allows only 80 rushing yards per game, giving Ben Johnson a problem to solve.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 but have won two straight, including a 16-0 victory over Atlanta in heavy rain. Baker Mayfield didn't complete a pass that afternoon. His teammates ran for 324 yards, with Bucky Irving gaining 170 and Kenny Gainwell adding 140. Both teams rank in the NFL's top two in rushing offense. Fanatics Markets gives the Bears 72% to win against the Buccaneers' 29%. SportsLine predicts a 28-21 Chicago victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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